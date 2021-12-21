Sanjay Dutt mobilises crowd support for Munna Bhai 3, says he is ‘tired’ of asking Rajkumar Hirani to make it

Actor Sanjay Dutt appealed to director citizens of Rajkumar Hirani’s home town Nagpur to press the filmmaker to make a third Munna Bhai movie. Dutt has starred in two blockbuster Munna Bhai films helmed by Hirani, and a third has long been speculated.

Released in 2003, the first Munna Bhai movie ushered in a new phase in Dutt’s languishing career. It told the comedic tale of a local goon who turns a new leaf after conning his way into a medical college. It was followed by a successful sequel, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, in 2006.

At an event organised in Nagur to celebrate the 19th anniversary of the first film, Dutt said according to news agency IANS, “I am tired of requesting Raju Hirani many times. Since he hails from Nagpur, I appeal to Nagpurians to press him to make Munna Bhai 3.” His words reportedly elicited loud applause at the Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav at Ishwar Deshmukh College.

Earlier this year, producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra said in an interview with Bollywood Hungama that he must be ‘crazy’ for not having already made a Munna Bhai 3, a movie that would make him ‘crores’. He said that the reason behind the delay is that he hasn’t yet seen a script that he likes.

Before that, Dutt’s co-star in the series, Arshad Warsi, told Hindustan Times despondently that he thinks the third film is dead. He said that fans should mobilise and ‘threaten’ Chopra and Hirani. “I don’t know. I don’t think it is going to work. It’s been a bit too long. Raju is busy with other things. I don’t think so,” he said.