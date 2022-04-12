‘Make kids soon Ranbir’: Sanjay Dutt has marital advice for Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt ahead of wedding

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s rumoured wedding has become the talk of the tinsel town. While their friends and family are elated about the impending nuptials, their colleagues too are wishing the best for them. Recently, actor Sanjay Dutt wished for the couple to “stay happy” and have “kids soon”.

While interacting with the media during the promotion of his upcoming film, KGF 2, Dutt told The Times of India that Alia was born and brought up in front of him, while adding that as per him, “Marriage is a commitment they are making to each other.” He suggested that Ranbir and Alia will “have to hold each other’s hands and move ahead in happiness, peace and glory.”

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor will be sharing the screen space in period film Shamshera. Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor will be sharing the screen space in period film Shamshera.

Ranbir essayed the role of Dutt in his biopic, Sanju. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film brought Ranbir a lot of critical acclaim. The two stars also appeared together towards the end of the film in the song, “Baba bolta hai.”

Concluding his statement about the much-awaited Ranbir and Alia’s wedding, Dutt said, “Make kids soon Ranbir, and stay happy!”

Ranbir and Alia are said to be getting married in Mumbai on April 14. They will have their Mehendi ceremony on April 13 and haldi early on April 14, followed by an intimate wedding in the evening.

Sanjay Dutt will be essaying the role of Adheera in KGF Chapter 2. Directed by Prashanth Neel and also starring Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj, K.G.F: Chapter Two will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi on April 14.