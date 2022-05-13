Sanjay Dutt on his family shifting to Dubai: ‘They love it there’

Sanjay Dutt says he’s come to terms with his kids not being around him in Mumbai. Sanjay’s 11-year-old twins Shahraan and Iqra have been living in Dubai with their mother Maanayata Dutt for the past two years. Though Sanjay said it was not a planned move, he shared that seeing his children happy and settled there is his utmost priority.

The actor told Times of India, “I am happy that my kids are studying there. My wife Maanayata also has her own things to do there.” Sanjay said when he’s not busy with his films, he travels to Dubai to spend as much time with his family as possible. “I will be with them during their summer break. I will go wherever they are,” he added.

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata tied the knot in 2008. They welcomed their twins in 2010. Sanjay’s family moved to Dubai before the first lockdown in 2020, and have been living there since then.

“They could have absolutely been here, but I see that they love it there. They like their school and their activities. My wife’s business has settled there,” Sanjay said in the interview. He reiterated that it was all unplanned. “It just happened on its own. Maanayata was doing her own business in Dubai. It clicked and she went, and the kids went with her.”

Maanayata has lent support to Sanjay Dutt during his jail term and fight with lung cancer in 2020. In an earlier interview, she had said, “Sanju has stood by me through thick and thin. I’ve known him for nine years. We started seeing each other seriously in 2005. But he knew my past. So when ‘friends’ tried to provoke him he just laughed it off. He knew everything about me.”