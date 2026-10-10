Sanjay Dutt recalls keeping weapons in his house in 1993: ‘The mistakes were mine’

Sanjay Dutt was arrested in 1993 for illegal possession of firearms, including an AK-56 rifle, and was eventually sentenced to five years in prison under the Arms Act. Speaking to Shekhar Suman on Shekhar Tonite, the actor admitted that he had ignored his instincts before agreeing to keep the weapons, saying he had no idea how serious the consequences would be.

In a conversation with Shekhar Suman on Shekhar Tonite, Sanjay said he should have listened to his heart instead of convincing himself that keeping the weapons for a week would not cause any harm.

Sanjay said, “The mistakes were mine. If your heart tells you something, you should listen to it. If your mind tells you something, don’t accept it too quickly. When that incident happened and I saw what was involved, my heart told me not to do it. But my mind said, ‘Keep it for a week. What’s the harm in that?’”

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The actor admitted that he had no idea how serious the consequences of his decision could be. He also stressed the importance of knowing the laws of the country in which one lives.

“I had absolutely no idea what the consequences could be. I often say every person who lives in any country should know the laws of the land,” he said.

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Sanjay Dutt says he had to be strong for Sunil Dutt

During the same conversation, Sanjay Dutt also recalled the emotional moment when he was first handcuffed in front of his father, veteran actor Sunil Dutt. He recalled that his father was left in shock and had tears in his eyes as he questioned the police about their treatment of his son.

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“When the police came and put handcuffs on me, my dad went into shock. With tears in his eyes, he said, ‘What are you doing with my son?’ I hugged him tight and told him, ‘Why are you letting these handcuffs bother you? Don’t be like that. It is just a procedure, please don’t be upset.’ While in reality, it was killing me from the inside. But I had to be strong for him,” he said.

Sanjay explained that although he was struggling emotionally, he tried to reassure his father rather than let him see how deeply the situation was affecting him.

“That’s how I moved throughout this trial. It went on for 24 years,” he added.

Sanjay Dutt on his time in jail

Sanjay also spoke about his experience in jail and how the authorities expected the loss of his celebrity comforts to affect him.

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“But nothing happened to me. Because I didn’t break. They went in shock. They mocked me. One of them came to me and said, ‘You won’t get any cigarette here. Now, what will you do?’ So my reply was, ‘Sir, I can at least get a bidi here,’” he recalled.

Sanjay said the changes in his circumstances did not affect him in the way others had expected.

“All these changes didn’t bother me, so they got tensed that how is he so grounded and unaffected,” he added.

Case against Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay’s comments relate to the legal case that followed the serial bomb blasts in Mumbai on March 12, 1993.

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During the investigation, authorities linked the actor to the illegal possession of firearms, including an AK-56 rifle, a pistol and ammunition. He was arrested in April 1993.

In November 2006, a special court convicted Sanjay under the Arms Act for illegal possession of prohibited weapons. He was acquitted of the charges under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act, or TADA, and was not convicted of participating in the bombings.

In March 2013, the Supreme Court upheld his conviction under the Arms Act but reduced his prison sentence from six years to five years. Sanjay surrendered to serve the remainder of his sentence and was released from Yerawada Central Jail in Pune in February 2016 after receiving remission for good conduct.

DISCLAIMER: This article reflects personal experiences and historical legal proceedings; it does not constitute legal advice or formal guidance.