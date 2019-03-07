Kalank character poster: Sanjay Dutt’s Balraj Chaudhry is the boss man

After Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur, the first look poster of the third man of Kalank, Sanjay Dutt, has been revealed. Named Balraj Chaudhry, Dutt looks like someone who, despite being in power, is a down to earth and compassionate human being.

Sharing Sanjay’s character poster, Karan Johar tweeted, “The most powerful voice of the table, the formidable Balraj Chaudhry. @duttsanjay #MenOfKalank #Kalank.” Alia Bhatt described his character as, “If #Kalank was a kingdom, he would be king! Presenting Balraj! #MenOfKalank #Kalank.”

Teasing fans with his look from Kalank, Sanjay wrote on Twitter, “Humbled to play a magnificent character in this magnum opus. Here’s Balraj! #MenOfKalank.”

The makers of period drama Kalank released the character posters of its male leads on Thursday, and they plan to reveal the look of its three women leads, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Madhuri Dixit on the occasion of International Women’s Day tomorrow.

Karan Johar started the journey of Kalank on Wednesday as he shared the first poster of the film featuring Alia and Varun, Along with it, he penned an emotional note which read, “A film that was born in my heart and mind 15 years ago….a film I passionately believe in…the last film my father worked on before he left us….it was his dream to see this film come through….I couldn’t fulfil his dream then….my spirit was broken….but today his wish has found a relationship with celluloid….the story of turbulent relationships and eternal love has found a voice….the film has been woven,nurtured and visualised by ABHISHEK VARMAN….and the film Is KALANK!”

Kalank also marks the collaboration of three biggest production houses of Bollywood including Karan’s Dharma Productions, Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Directed by 2 States fame Abhishek Varman, the film will hit theaters in April this year.