Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Sanjay Dutt jokes about facing ‘unfunny allegations’ during court cases in new comedy show: ‘Watt lag gayi thi…’

Sanjay Dutt was seen making light of his court case in new comedy show, Case Toh Banta Hai.

sanjay duttSanjay Dutt in a still from the show with Varun Sharma.

Actor Sanjay Dutt recently made an appearance in Amazon Mini TV show Case Toh Banta Hai, and snippets from the episode are being shared widely on the internet. In one of the snippets, which was first shared by Amazon itself, Dutt is seen making light of the predicament he was in during the Arms and Ammunition case for his alleged connection to the 1993 Bombay blast.

When ‘judge’ of the show, and influencer Kusha Kapila announced that Sanjay has been accused of some ‘funny’ acts, the actor interrupted her to state that this was the first time that he has found himself at trial for doing something funny, adding in Hindi: “Pehle baar aise hua hai ki court mein mere upar funny ilzaam lagega. Warna jitne bhi lage the na, unfunny lage the, watt lag gayi thi, watt (This has been the first time that in a court, I have been charged for being funny. Otherwise, whenever I have found myself in a court, the charges have always been of an extremely serious nature. I was at my wit’s end).”

While the audience laughed when Dutt uttered these lines, hosts Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma looked awkwardly around. Later, Sanjay also enacted a bit from his beloved film series, Munna Bhai as he claimed that ‘Bapu’ wants Varun to see in a lead role in a film where Dutt will play the antagonist.

Also Read |Sanjay Dutt says he doesn’t want Ranveer Singh to play his role from Khal Nayak, because, ‘voh aaj kal kapde…’

In an earlier clip, Dutt was asked who would he like to play his role in a Khal Nayak remake. The actor was supposed to select from the options given to him — Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Dutt joked and said he would not like Ranveer to do the part since he doesn’t wear clothes these days. Ranveer had earlier found himself in a soup after posing nude for a magazine.

First published on: 27-10-2022 at 11:35:35 am
