Sanjay Dutt: I will be out of this cancer soon

Sanjay Dutt opens up about battling cancer. (Photo: Instagram/sanjaydutt)

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has opened up for the first time about battling cancer. In a video posted on celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim’s Instagram page on Wednesday, the actor can be heard saying, “I will be out of this cancer soon.”

Dutt was in the salon to get a new hairstyle. While promoting the salon, the KGF actor asked the cameraperson to move closer and pointed to a scar on the side of his forehead and said, “If you see this, this is the recent scar in my life, but I will beat it. I will be out of this cancer soon.”

Sanjay Dutt also spoke about his upcoming projects and stated he is happy to be working again after the lockdown. “It is always good to be out of the house…I am growing this (beard) for KGF 2. We are starting in November. I am happy to be on the sets again. Kal Shamshera ki bhi dubbing hai to waha pe bhi maza aayega (I have to dub for Shamshera tomorrow, that will be a lot of fun).”

In August, Sanjay Dutt had said he is taking a short break from work for “some medical treatment.” The actor shared a note on social media which read, “Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!”

On the work front, the actor has a slew of projects lined up for release, including KGF: Chapter 2, Shamshera, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Prithviraj and Torbaaz.

