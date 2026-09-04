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‘Sanjay Dutt has Rajkumar Hirani at gunpoint to make Munnabhai 3,’ says Arshad Warsi
Lage Raho Munnabhai has completed 20 years, and Arshad Warsi assures fans that a third installment is in the works.
Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. and Lage Raho Munna Bhai arrived like a breath of fresh air and continue to evoke warmth and nostalgia among cinegoers. Munna, played by Sanjay Dutt, and Circuit, portrayed by Arshad Warsi, have since become iconic characters. As Lage Raho Munnabhai completed 20 years, SCREEN asked Arshad about the possibility of another sequel.
The actor shared, “Sanju has Raju Hirani at gunpoint to make another one. Poor Raju even went on national television and said, ‘Sanju, I am making it, Sanju’ (laughs). Everyone wants to do it. I’m just really praying for it. Raju is seriously working on it, so fingers crossed for everyone!”
We also asked Tigmanshu Dhulia, who was part of the conversation, about Arshad’s approach to playing Circuit. However, the Ghamasaan director-writer had a question of his own for the actor. “No, actually, I wanted to ask Arshad, ‘How much of it was improvised? How much was written?’”
Arshad replied, “A lot was improvised. In the first Munna Bhai, a lot was improvised. Everything was improvised. But in the second one, Raju literally knew what I was going to say. The first one had a lot of improvisation. But that was my deal with Raju. I told Raju, ‘Please let me have fun because this role is something else.’”
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A curious Tigmanshu Dhulia then asked Arshad Warsi whether the popular ‘stars’ scene was improvised or written. Arshad quipped, “That was written. The things that were senseless were improvised by me, but the ones that were deep and thoughtful were written by Raju.”
During the interaction, Pratik Gandhi, who plays a vital role in Ghamasaan, recalled what he loved about Arshad’s Circuit. He said, “Firstly, his attire, the entire outlook was mind-blowing. Second, the way he would say, ‘Bhai, bhai,’ and the conversation with Sanju in the jail is what I really loved.”
Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ghamasaan is set to stream on ZEE5 on September 11.
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