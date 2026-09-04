‘Sanjay Dutt has Rajkumar Hirani at gunpoint to make Munnabhai 3,’ says Arshad Warsi

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. and Lage Raho Munna Bhai arrived like a breath of fresh air and continue to evoke warmth and nostalgia among cinegoers. Munna, played by Sanjay Dutt, and Circuit, portrayed by Arshad Warsi, have since become iconic characters. As Lage Raho Munnabhai completed 20 years, SCREEN asked Arshad about the possibility of another sequel.

The actor shared, “Sanju has Raju Hirani at gunpoint to make another one. Poor Raju even went on national television and said, ‘Sanju, I am making it, Sanju’ (laughs). Everyone wants to do it. I’m just really praying for it. Raju is seriously working on it, so fingers crossed for everyone!”