Sanjay Dutt first saw wife Maanayata when she was in a pram: ‘I’m 20 years older than her’

Sanjay Dutt is one of those actors whose personal life has made significantly bigger headlines than his professional life. From his arrest and subsequent jailing in connection with the 1993 Bombay bombings case to his multiple marriages and drug addiction, the veteran actor has found himself embroiled in controversies far too often.

In a recent interview, Sanjay Dutt opened up about his family life, particularly his relationship with Trishala, his daughter from his first marriage to late actor Richa Sharma. He also revealed how he met his third and current wife, entrepreneur and former actor Maanayata Dutt, and how she has always offered him relentless support.

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Sanjay Dutt on ‘reconnecting’ with daughter Trishala

“Trishala is 38 years old now and lives in New York. She is a big lady and does a lot of good work there,” he said during an interview with actor-turned-television host Shekhar Suman.

As the conversation progressed, Shekhar recalled working with Richa Sharma in director Kashinath’s Anubhav (1986). He said, “Back then, she was dating you and was always missing from set. She was always on the phone with you. What a beautiful lady she was!”

Maintaining that he and Trishala share a warm bond now and spend quality time together whenever possible, Sanjay noted that wasn’t always the case. “We were disconnected from each other in between. It happened due to many reasons, including my case that was going on here. Besides, they didn’t want me to have possession of her,” he shared, adding that they have since reconnected in a big way. “I have seen a massive change in her. I am very proud of her.”

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Sanjay Dutt on relationship with Maanayata

Opening up about his love story with his now-wife Maanayata, Sanjay said, “She tells me that I saw her when she was still in a pram. I am 20 years older than her. We met, and we eventually courted. I have not seen many women who are as committed and dedicated as a mother and wife as she is. After my mother (actor Nargis), she is the only one I have seen who stands like a rock. Be it jail or anything else, she is always there with me.”

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt tied the knot in February 2008. They became parents to twins, a boy and a girl, in October 2010.

Disclaimer: This story touches on personal reflections, family dynamics, and past legal struggles, and is provided for informational and entertainment purposes only.