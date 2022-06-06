Sanjay Dutt, Priya Dutt pen emotional notes for father Sunil Dutt on his birth anniversary: ‘You’ll always be my hero’

June 6, 2022 1:04:38 pm
Actor Sanjay Dutt on Monday remembered his father and Bollywood legend Sunil Dutt on his 93rd birth anniversary. Sanjay took to social media and shared a heartwarming post. Sanjay Dutt’s sister Priya Dutt also posted a lovely note.
Sharing two photos from Munna Bhai MBBS, where Sanjay got to share screen space with Sunil Dutt, the actor wrote, “Your belief and love helped make me who I am today. You were, are and will always be my hero. Happy birthday, Dad.”
Your belief and love helped make me who I am today. You were, are and will always be my hero. Happy birthday, Dad ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Rgs9MteHzf
Priya Dutt, on the other hand, posted a throwback picture of Sunil Dutt on Instagram. In the caption, she called him the “most handsome, loving” man. Her full caption read, “Happy birthday to the most handsome, loving, spirited gentleman I have known and I say it with pride, he is my father my hero. He raised the bar too high, they don’t make them like him anymore. Love you dad and thank you for being that pillar in our lives.”
Sunil Dutt, who tied the knot with actor Nargis in 1958, has three children – Sanjay Dutt, Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt.
Namrata recently revealed how their father took care of the family, when Nargis was undergoing cancer treatment in late 1970s.
“Dad was with her every single day from morning to night. He would feed her, clean her. We sisters too would take turns in looking after her. I’m sure he cried secretly but Dad never let us know what he was going through,” Namrata told Pinkvilla.
