I request Sanju’s fans to not fall prey to unwarranted rumours: Maanayata Dutt

Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt on Wednesday issued a statement, thanking fans for their well-wishes for the Bollywood actor’s speedy recovery. She also requested fans to ‘not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours.’

Maanayata said in the statement, “I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju’s speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident this too shall pass. However, it is my heartfelt request to Sanju’s fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours, but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth and support. Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead. All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners on the other side, as we always have. Let us use this opportunity to spread light and positivity.”

Maanayata Dutt’s statement comes amid speculation about Sanjay Dutt’s health.

On Tuesday, Sanjay Dutt had said that he is taking a short break from work for “some medical treatment.”

A note shared on his social media profiles read, “Hi friends. I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!”

Sanjay Dutt was admitted to the ICU of Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on August 8 after he complained about chest discomfort and breathing troubles. He was, however, discharged on August 10.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2. He also has Torbaaz in his kitty.

