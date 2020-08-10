Sanjay Dutt discharged from Lilavati hospital

Sanjay Dutt had been admitted to Lilavati hospital after complaining about chest discomfort (Photo: Instagram/sanjaydutt). Sanjay Dutt had been admitted to Lilavati hospital after complaining about chest discomfort (Photo: Instagram/sanjaydutt).

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt on Monday returned to his residence after being discharged from Lilavati hospital. Dutt was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital on August 8 after complaining about chest discomfort and breathing troubles.

The actor was seen wearing a mask and waving to photographers as they asked him about his health.

According to his doctor Jalil Parkar, Sanjay Dutt’s oxygen saturation level had dipped below normal. Earlier, it was being presumed that the actor might be COVID positive. However, his reports came negative.

Dutt had earlier shared on Twitter, “Just wanted to assure everyone that I’m doing well. I’m currently under medical observation & my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help & care of the doctors, nurses & staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes & blessings.”

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt is awaiting the release of Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, which will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on August 28. He also has the highly anticipated KGF: Chapter 2 in his kitty.

