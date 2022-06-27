Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutta wows fans with her body transformation photos, Maanyata calls her ‘beautiful’

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt has surprised netizens with her transformation photos. The 33-year-old shared new pictures on Instagram that shows her in her leanest best. Flaunting an envy-worthy body, Trishala looked stunning in a green slip dress. She captioned her photos, “that playful side of me'” along with a rainbow emoji.

Trishala is Dutt’s daughter from his first marriage with Richa Sharma and lives in the USA. She is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated about her day-to-day activities. In the new photos, Trishala is seen posing for the cameras in a scenic location. Dressed in a chic dress, she completed her look with a matching handbag and heels. She styled her hair in a high ponytail, and in a few photos plays with it as she pouts for the photos. Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata also replied “Beautiful” in her pictures.

Trishala Dutt looks amazing in her new photos. (Photo: Trishala/Instagram) Trishala Dutt looks amazing in her new photos. (Photo: Trishala/Instagram)

A psychotherapist by profession, Trishala Dutt‘s Instagram page is dedicated to mental health, lifestyle, and fashion. From her holiday posts, and simple drives to photos with father Sanjay Dutt, the profile is quite an engaging one.

Trishala has also been quite open about her past relationships on social media. She lost her boyfriend in 2019. During a session on Instagram, she opened up about how she took the help of a grief therapist to deal with his death. “I’m still dealing with it, but I’ve gotten a lot of help for it (and still getting help for it). Since Covid, my support groups that I’ve joined have become virtual for now, I see my grief therapist virtually as well, I spend time with my friends and family (while still practising social distancing) and I’m doing a lot of soul searching,” she had said.

Trishala had taken a break from social media after his death as she needed time to process his death, “I needed that private time to process what the hell just happened to both of our lives”. She said that she is slowly edging towards acceptance. “It takes time, and I too feel lifeless without him, but I know I’m going to be okay,” she had said.