scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 27, 2022
Must Read

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutta wows fans with her body transformation photos, Maanyata calls her ‘beautiful’

Sanjay Dutt's daughter from first marriage Trishala Dutta surprised fans with her latest photos where she flaunts a toned body. See new photos.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
June 27, 2022 2:21:32 pm
Trishala Dutta is Sanjay Dutt's daughter from his first marriage. (Photo: Trishala/Instagram)

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt has surprised netizens with her transformation photos. The 33-year-old shared new pictures on Instagram that shows her in her leanest best. Flaunting an envy-worthy body, Trishala looked stunning in a green slip dress. She captioned her photos, “that playful side of me'” along with a rainbow emoji.

Trishala is Dutt’s daughter from his first marriage with Richa Sharma and lives in the USA. She is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated about her day-to-day activities. In the new photos, Trishala is seen posing for the cameras in a scenic location. Dressed in a chic dress, she completed her look with a matching handbag and heels. She styled her hair in a high ponytail, and in a few photos plays with it as she pouts for the photos. Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata also replied “Beautiful” in her pictures.

Also Read |Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt celebrates birthday with father: ‘Chapter 33 with my heart, blood and soul’
Trishala Dutt looks amazing in her new photos. (Photo: Trishala/Instagram)

A psychotherapist by profession, Trishala Dutt‘s Instagram page is dedicated to mental health, lifestyle, and fashion. From her holiday posts, and simple drives to photos with father Sanjay Dutt, the profile is quite an engaging one.

Trishala has also been quite open about her past relationships on social media. She lost her boyfriend in 2019. During a session on Instagram, she opened up about how she took the help of a grief therapist to deal with his death. “I’m still dealing with it, but I’ve gotten a lot of help for it (and still getting help for it). Since Covid, my support groups that I’ve joined have become virtual for now, I see my grief therapist virtually as well, I spend time with my friends and family (while still practising social distancing) and I’m doing a lot of soul searching,” she had said.

Best of Express Premium
ExplainSpeaking: The economics of abortionsPremium
ExplainSpeaking: The economics of abortions
GST Council to vet verification plan for high-risk taxpayersPremium
GST Council to vet verification plan for high-risk taxpayers
Make Sanskrit compulsory from Class 1, RSS tells Gujarat govtPremium
Make Sanskrit compulsory from Class 1, RSS tells Gujarat govt
Ashutosh Varshney writes: Backsliding in AmericaPremium
Ashutosh Varshney writes: Backsliding in America
More Premium Stories >>
Also Read |Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala on her marriage plans: ‘I’ll get married whenever I find a proper gentleman’

Trishala had taken a break from social media after his death as she needed time to process his death, “I needed that private time to process what the hell just happened to both of our lives”. She said that she is slowly edging towards acceptance. “It takes time, and I too feel lifeless without him, but I know I’m going to be okay,” she had said.

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall, subscribe for the best coverage out of India starting at just $5 per month

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Rashmika Mandanna, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 27: Latest News
Advertisement