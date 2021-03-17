Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala replies to a follower asking about boyfriend’s death: If you’re not close enough, then asking is prying

Trishala Dutt said if you're not related to the person who has passed away then asking about their death is like prying. (Photo: Trishala Dutt/Instagram)

Actor Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram on Tuesday where she spoke about mental health issues. However, she soon received an unexpected question from one of her followers. One of the followers of the AMA session asked her why she never “disclosed” how her boyfriend passed away.

Trishala, at first, wrote, “I apologise in advance if my response comes off as cold. I am not mad nor offended by your question but want to educate people about basic social 101 skills.”

In a long note, she mentioned, “It’s natural to want to know how someone passed away, even if it’s “none of your business”, right?”

“However, if you are curious about how someone passed away, but you’re not close enough to already know, then asking is prying,” she added.

In turn, she questioned if knowing about her boyfriend’s death has some purpose. “The most inappropriate reaction is inquiring about the cause of death. I want you to ask yourself this question – What is the purpose of me doing/asking this? Will knowing the answer allow me to help this person? or is it just morbid curiosity?” she wrote.

She further wrote, “If you are not entitled to know the specifics of the passing, stop asking. Asking for those details does nothing for the conversation. It does not console the person, nor bring the person who passed away back.”

Later, another Instagram user questioned why she is not a part of Bollywood like her family to which Trishala replied that her interest lies in FBI and that is why she is studying Forensic psychology.

Trishala’s boyfriend passed away in 2019. She had posted a couple of pictures with him on Instagram. Bidding him goodbye, Trishala mentioned how he made her feel like the happiest girl on this planet.

She wrote, “Thank you for loving me, protecting me, and taking care of me. You have made me the happiest I’ve ever been in my life. I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have met you & beyond blessed to have been yours. You will live in me for eternity. I love you & I will miss you. Until we meet again.”