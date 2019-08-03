Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala remembers her late boyfriend in an emotional post

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt has shared a photo of herself with her late boyfriend, remembering him. She captioned it, “#iloveyou #imissyou 🕊.”

Advertising

Trishala earlier uploaded a photo of herself saying she had dressed up to attend the wedding of her friend’s sister and it took every ounce of her strength to do so after the tragedy that had befallen her.

She said in the caption, “It took every fiber in my being to pick myself up, get ready, smile, & attend a phenomenal wedding this weekend of one of my closest friends beautiful sister. My bestie looked exceptionally stunning & the bride looked breathtakingly beautiful. These few weeks have been excruciating for me but I’m doing my best to be okay. I miss him SO much 💔 I love him so much. He adored me just as much as I adored him. Thank you @experience.fp & @mua_mar for coming all the way from Los Angeles & Las Vegas just to cheer me up & make me look & feel beautiful. You create magic together & as always, I’m very grateful for you both. Thank You 💛.”

She had shared the news of his death in early July by putting up his photo on her Instagram profile.

She wrote alongside the photo, “My heart is broken. Thank you for loving me, protecting me, and taking care of me. You have made me the happiest I’ve ever been in my life. I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have met you & beyond blessed to have been yours. You will live in me for eternity. I love you & I will miss you. Until we meet again. Forever yours, xx your Bella Mia ❤️ ——————- #RIP. October 07, 1986 – July 02, 2019 ————————- “I love you more today than yesterday but not as much as tomorrow”