Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala on her marriage plans: ‘I’ll get married whenever I find a proper gentleman’

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala recently hosted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram. During the session, she opened up about her marriage plans, sharing that she is looking for ‘a proper gentleman’.

To the question, ‘When will you get married?’, the star kid replied, “Ohhhh It’s so hard lol, It’s so hard. For those of you who are single in 2021, you know what I’m talking about. And for those who have been married for 5+ years, you have absolutely no idea what I’m talking about.”

Trishala further wrote, “Dating in this age is a disaster. An utmost disaster. There’s always someone thinking they can do better lol.”

Trishala concluded, “I’ll get married whenever I find a proper gentleman that treats me with respect, love, and appreciation that I deserve. And of course, vice-versa. Happy wife – happy life (sic).”

Trishala lost her boyfriend last year. In March this year, in an AMA session, a follower asked her why she never “disclosed” how her boyfriend passed away.

Trishala Dutt wrote, “I apologise in advance if my response comes off as cold. I am not mad nor offended by your question but want to educate people about basic social 101 skills.”

She further wrote, “It’s natural to want to know how someone passed away, even if it’s ‘none of your business’, right? However, if you are curious about how someone passed away, but you’re not close enough to already know, then asking is prying. The most inappropriate reaction is inquiring about the cause of death. I want you to ask yourself this question – What is the purpose of me doing/asking this? Will knowing the answer allow me to help this person? or is it just morbid curiosity?”