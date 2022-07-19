Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala calls her stretch marks ‘battle wounds’, says ‘I wear them proudly’. Maanyata Dutt reacts

July 19, 2022 11:18:52 am
Trishala Dutt, daughter of Sanjay Dutt and granddaughter of Sunil Dutt and Nargis, recently opened up about her weight loss journey on social media. She also flaunted her stretch marks in her new photo which she addressed as her “battle wounds”. The Instagram post got Trishala a lot of appreciation from her fans, and also from Dutt’s wife Maanyata Dutt.
Recalling how her body grew faster leaving her with “permanent scars”, Trishala mentioned in the caption, “My stretch marks are a sign that once upon a time, my body was growing faster & simultaneously where my skin failed to catch up with it’s growth that now has left permanent tears/scars.”
Trishala is Sanjay Dutt’s daughter from his first marriage with Richa Sharma and lives in the USA. She is a psychotherapist by profession and her Instagram account is dedicated to “mental health, lifestyle and fashion”.
In her post, Trishala revealed that she once took to food for ‘momentary happiness’. She wrote, “It’s also a reminder that my body was strong enough to take up extra space in a time that I needed it to perform the strength & capacity to fulfil certain voids in my life with lots of food in order to give me a momentarily fleeting feeling of ‘fullness’, happiness. Instead, it was destroying me- I’m glad I healed from that.”
Concluding her post, Trishala added, “They’re not ideal, they’re not what I wanted, but they’re what I got. And they’re my mine. My battle wounds, which have faded over the years, but I wear proudly.”
The post got Trishala a reaction from Sanjay Dutt’s current wife Maanyata Dutt. Maanyata left a fire and a heart emoji on the post.
Earlier, Trishala had also opened up about being judged by people just because of her last name. Replying to one of her fans question on Instagram, she had written, “I’ve had people judging me since the day I took my first breath, It comes with the family name unfortunately.”
