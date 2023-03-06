Sanjay Dutt confirms joining Hera Pheri franchise: ‘It’s great to be together with Akshay, Suniel anna, and Paresh’

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has confirmed that he is a part of the film Hera Pheri 3, which stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. Recently, there were reports about Sanjay joining the hit franchise in the role of Ravi Kishan’s ‘distant brother’. Now, the actor himself has confirmed the news.

During a recent media interaction, Sanjay said, “Yes, I am doing the film. It will be exciting to shoot with the whole team. It’s a great franchise, and I’m so happy to be a part of it. Firoz aur mera rishta bhi bahut purana hai and it’s great to be together with Akshay, Suniel anna, and Paresh.”

Recently, Suniel Shetty took to his LinkedIn page to confirm that Hera Pheri 3 is finally on the floors. An excerpt from his note read, “So Hera Pheri 3 is finally happening! Look forward to being back on set with Pareshji & Akki. Like all good things, this one took some time, but it’s a relief to finally have an answer to this question.”

Hera Pheri 3 is directed by Farhad Samji, who is currently awaiting the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan in the lead role.