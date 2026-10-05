Sanjay Dutt claims his ‘can’t feel peace in India’ remark was a ‘scripted conversation’

Sanjay Dutt ended up inviting the ire of the internet and certain sections of society after his remarks this past weekend on Shekhar Suman’s satire show Shekhar Tonite on YouTube. The actor, after confessing he “doesn’t feel peace in India anymore”, went on to deliver a monologue commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump in his signature style of iconic character Munna Bhai from Rajkumar Hirani’s seminal social comedy franchise. However, Dutt has now offered an explanation.

“I want to clarify that it has never been my intention to hurt the feelings of any individual, community, or institution, to insult them, or to disrespect them,” wrote Dutt on his X handle on Sunday. He claimed he made those remarks in context of a “scripted conversation” intended to “engage in lighthearted and humorous dialogue”.

He further explained that his tone was akin to the humour and satire used in the Munna Bhai franchise, particularly the second part, Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), which used Gandhigiri, a modern take on Mahatma Gandhi to comment on the current state of society. He claimed that the intention was to convey “a message of love, unity, and goodwill”. He reiterated that “unfortunately”, his words were interpreted out of that context.

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What did Sanjay Dutt say on Shekhar Tonite?

Before he was asked to deliver a monologue as India’s Prime Minister in the final segment of Shekhar Tonite, Dutt confessed he doesn’t feel peace in the country anymore. “The people of this country are so lovely. There should be peace here. I can’t feel that peace in our country anymore. We Indians are large-hearted people and we are hospitable. We have given so much, and we should always remain that way. I pray to Shiva ji that those days come back soon,” he said.

Later, he delivered a monologue as India’s PM in the Munna Bhai style. During that performance, he underlined the criticism towards PM Modi that he takes too many foreign trips instead of spending more time with his countrymen. “Aap log ekdum tension nahi lene ka. Apun is khushi ko celebrate karne videsh nahi jaane wala hai. Apun idharich rahega, aap sab logon ke beech. Nahi to PM aur janta mein connection kaise banega (You people don’t have to worry at all. I am not going abroad to celebrate this happiness. I will stay right here, among all of you. Otherwise, how will there be a connection between the PM and the people?),” he said.

He also indirectly claimed that PM Modi focuses too much on optics and getting his pictures clicked everywhere. “Apun ko desh ke liye bahut kuch karne ka mauka mila hai PM banke, toh apun ek aur kaam karega. Jahaan jahaan uska photo laga hai na, apun usko ekdum kam kar dega. Desh ko desh ka photo dikhna chahiye. (I have got the opportunity to do a lot for the country as a PM, so I will do one more thing. Wherever the PM’s photograph has been put up, I will cut that down. The country should see a picture of the country),” added Dutt.

He also proposed replacing PM Modi’s pictures with those of Gandhi, since the Father of India’s non-violent philosophy is what every contemporary leader should be subscribing to in order to make the world a better place. He didn’t spare Trump either, referring to him as “mamu” and offered him a “jadoo ki jhappi“. “Dekho Trump mamu, zyada tante nahi paalne ka. Duniya mein missile waise hi bahut ho gaya hai. Ab thoda pyaar bhi export karne ka. Kahin missile bhejne ka mann kare to pehle guldasta bhejne ka. Kisi ko dhamki dene ka mann kare na to use phone karke ghar bulane ka aur chai peete-peete baat suljhane ka. (Trump, don’t create so much trouble. There are already enough missiles in the world. Now export a little love too. If you feel like sending a missile somewhere, send a bouquet first. If you feel like threatening someone, call them home and resolve the matter over a cup of tea),” said the actor.

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Lage Raho Munna Bhai revolved around Dutt’s gangster character who reads up excessively on Gandhi, in order to impress his love interest and radio jockey Vidya Balan, that he ends up hallucinating Gandhi everywhere. That leads to him treading on the non-violence path of Gandhi, offering bouquets instead of threats to his friend-turned-nemesis Lucky (Boman Irani).

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Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and co-written by Hirani and Abhijat Joshi, Lage Raho Munna Bhai earned over Rs 120 crore at the worldwide box office. It’s the sequel to Hirani’s 2003 gangster comedy Munna Bhai MBBS, and also stars Arshad Warsi, Dia Mirza, Saurabh Shukla, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Jimmy Shergill among others.