Sanjay Dutt says he ‘can’t feel peace in India anymore’, comments on PM Modi as Munna Bhai

Sanjay Dutt turned his iconic Munna Bhai persona into a political satire during an appearance on Shekhar Suman’s show Shekhar Tonite, imagining himself as the Prime Minister of India for five minutes and delivering a message to the people in his trademark Munnabhai style.

The Gandhi Jayanti special episode, which was released on Friday, saw Sanjay Dutt combine humour with references to Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. In the monologue, the actor criticised the overuse of political leader photographs in public spaces, joked about foreign trips and took a swipe at Trump’s tariff policies while advocating “Gandhigiri” over conflict.

‘Can’t feel peace in our country anymore’

The segment came after he spoke about the state of the country and said he no longer felt the same sense of peace in India.

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“The people of this country are so lovely. There should be peace here. I can’t feel that peace in our country anymore. We Indians are large-hearted people and we are hospitable. We have given so much, and we should always remain that way. I pray to Shivji that those days come back soon,” he said.

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Sanjay Dutt as PM

In the final segment, Sanjay Dutt was asked to imagine himself as the Prime Minister for five minutes and say something to the people of the country. He immediately slipped into the language and mannerisms associated with his Munna Bhai character.

“Chalo desh mein kuch to chal rehla hai. Mere pyaare deshwasiyo, aaj apun aapka PM banke khub khush hua. Bole to body mein ajeeb type ka tarang daud re la hai. Bole to itna bada desh hai, itne saare log hain aur ab hum sabki zimmedari apun ke upar (My dear countrymen, today I am very happy to have become your PM. There is a strange kind of energy running through my body. This is such a huge country, there are so many people, and now the responsibility of all of them is on me).”

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He then took an indirect dig at PM Modi and joked tha he would not leave the country to celebrate his new position.

“Lekin aap log ekdum tension nahi lene ka. Apun is khushi ko celebrate karne videsh nahi jaane wala hai. Apun idharich rahega, aap sab logon ke beech. Nahi to PM aur janta mein connection kaise banega (But you people don’t have to worry at all. I am not going abroad to celebrate this happiness. I will stay right here, among all of you. Otherwise, how will there be a connection between the PM and the people?)”

Sanjay Dutt invokes Gandhi’s three monkeys

The actor then brought Mahatma Gandhi into his imagined PM speech, referring to the famous three monkeys associated with Gandhi.

“Apun Gandhi ji ko bahut maanta hai. Aur Gandhi ji ke teen bandar sabko pata hai — bura mat dekho, bura mat suno, bura mat kaho. Lekin aaj ek chautha bandar bhi mangta hai. Bura dekhega to use theek kaun karega? (I really believe in Gandhi ji. Everyone knows his three monkeys — don’t see evil, don’t hear evil, don’t speak evil. But today I want a fourth monkey too. If someone sees something wrong, who will correct it?)”

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“Teeno bandar aankh, kaan, munh band karke baith jayega to desh kaise chalega, saala? (If all three monkeys sit with their eyes, ears and mouths shut, then how will the country function?)”

He then turned a joke towards the prominent use of the prime minister’s photographs in public and government communication.

“Aur apun ko desh ke liye bahut kuch karne ka mauka mila hai PM banke, to apun ek aur kaam karega. Jahaan jahaan uska photo laga hai na, apun usko ekdum kam kar dega. Desh ko desh ka photo dikhna chahiye. (I have got the opportunity to do a lot for the country as a PM, so I will do one more thing. Wherever PM’s photograph has been put up, I will reduce it. The country should see a picture of the country.)”

“Jahaan apna photo lagane ka mann karega na, wahaan Gandhi ji ka photo lagane ka. Bole to Gandhi ji ke vichar dekhna zyada zaroori hai. Apun ka photo dekh ke janta kya karega? (Wherever I feel like putting my own photograph, I will put Gandhi ji’s photograph there. Gandhi ji’s thoughts are more important. What will the people do by looking at my photograph?)”

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“Bole to apna photo to apun baad mein bhi khichwa sakta hai na, lekin desh ko pehle frame mein lagane ka. (I can get my photograph taken later as well, but the country should be put in the frame first.)”

‘Trump mamu’ gets a lesson in Gandhigiri

Sanjay Dutt then extended his imaginary foreign policy to Donald Trump, whom he referred to as “Trump mamu”.

“Aur agar desh ko frame mein laana hai to thoda duniya ko bhi frame mein laana padega na. Bole to apun dekh raha hai ki Trump mamu puri duniya ko out of frame karne mein laga hai. (And if we want to bring the country into the frame, then we will have to bring the world into the frame too. I can see that Trump mamu is trying to push the whole world out of the frame).”

He brought the conversation back to the philosophy of Munna Bhai.

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“Peace banta hai pyaar se aur pyaar aata hai Gandhigiri se. Bole to Trump mamu ko thoda Gandhigiri sikhana padega. (Peace is created through love, and love comes from Gandhigiri. So Trump mamu will have to learn a little Gandhigiri.)”

He then suggested replacing missiles and threats with flowers and conversations.

“Dekho Trump mamu, zyada tante nahi paalne ka. Duniya mein missile waise hi bahut ho gaya hai. Ab thoda pyaar bhi export karne ka. Kahin missile bhejne ka mann kare to pehle guldasta bhejne ka. Kisi ko dhamki dene ka mann kare na to use phone karke ghar bulane ka aur chai peete-peete baat suljhane ka. (Don’t create so much trouble. There are already enough missiles in the world. Now export a little love too.If you feel like sending a missile somewhere, send a bouquet first. If you feel like threatening someone, call them home and resolve the matter over a cup of tea.)”

He ended the segment in classic Munna Bhai fashion.

“Apun aa rela hai America, tumko jaadu ki jhappi dene.(I am coming to America to give you a jaadu ki jhappi.)”

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Sanjay Dutt’s monologue echoed the central idea of Lage Raho Munna Bhai, the 2006 Rajkumar Hirani film in which his character Munna Bhai discovers Gandhi’s philosophy and begins applying “Gandhigiri” to everyday problems.