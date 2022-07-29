scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

Maanyata Dutta wishes her ‘rockstar’ Sanjay Dutt on 63rd birthday with a sweet post, see photo

On Sanjay Dutt's 63rd birthday, wife Maanyata Dutta shared a sweet post for him on Instagram, calling him 'my rockstar'.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
July 29, 2022 11:04:29 am
sanjay dutt Maanayata Dutt kidsSanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt with their twins Shahraan and Iqra. (Photo: Instagram/Sanjay Dutt)

Sanjay Dutt celebrates his 63rd birthday today. Wishing him on the occasion, wife Maanyata Dutta shared a photo of him working out at the gym. She also penned a sweet note, writing, “Happy birthday my rockstar ❤️!! Keep rocking and inspiring as always and ever!! ❤️.” She also used hashtags like ‘endlesslove’, ‘love’, ‘grace’, ‘positivity’, ‘dutts’, ‘beautifullife’ and ‘thankyougod’ to express her emotions.

Sanjay Dutt also received a lot of love and wishes from his colleagues and fans through the post. Singer Guru Randhawa wrote, “Happy birthday to sir ❤️,” while chef Suvir Saran wrote, “Indeed the most inspiring rockstar! Cannot wait to meet you and cook for you. He adores you and I am in his awe. Can only imagine how amazing you are. Bless him with a long, healthy and joyous life, shared making delicious memories with the kids and you!.” Fans also wished their ‘baba’ a very happy birthday by replying on Maanyataa’s post.

Maanayata and Sanjay dated for two years before they tied the knot in 2008. Their marriage ceremony was held in Goa, in the presence of close friends and family. Their love story faced several challenges, as Sanjay Dutt went to jail in 2013, and it is believed that he wrote to her regularly, asking how things are at home. He was released from jail in 2016. In 2020, the Munnabhai actor had to fight lung cancer, but emerged victorious. The couple has two children, Shahraan and Iqra.

Also Read |Maanayata Dutt said she protected Sanjay Dutt from people who tried to use him: ‘I spoilt their party’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maanayata Dutt (@maanayata)

 

Sanjay Dutt’s recent release Shamshera failed to ring at the box office. Defending his film, the actor penned a heartfelt note expressing how he found it ‘horrible’ that they did not respect the hard work that was put into the making of the film. He also wrote that a large section of people who hated the film did not even watch it.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...Premium
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officersPremium
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...Premium
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...Premium
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...

While Dutt played the antagonist, Ranbir Kapoor played the hero and even had a double role for the first time in his career. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the YRF film also starred Vaani Kapoor. The film made on a budget of Rs 150 crore is slated to earn about Rs 40 crore in its first week.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Rajasthan: Two pilots killed in IAF fighter plane crash

2

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law

3

Use photos of President, PM Modi in ads of Chess Olympiad: Madras HC

4

'Rashtrapatni' explained: The controversy over how the President should be addressed

5

Congress leader’s ‘Rashtrapatni’ remark sets off Smriti-Sonia storm in House

Featured Stories

July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
Photoshoot of Ukraine’s President and First Lady makes ‘content’ out of war
Photoshoot of Ukraine’s President and First Lady makes ‘content’ out of war
Explained: What is behind the storming of Iraq's parliament?
Explained: What is behind the storming of Iraq's parliament?
Blood, treasure and chaos: the cost of Russia's war in Ukraine
Blood, treasure and chaos: the cost of Russia's war in Ukraine
Fearing OBC blowback, MVA heat in local body polls, Shinde-BJP govt to se...
Fearing OBC blowback, MVA heat in local body polls, Shinde-BJP govt to se...
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
Why aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India
Explained

Why aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India

Tiger relocation programme fails, Sundari may not be free

Tiger relocation programme fails, Sundari may not be free

Sensex surges over 550 points, Nifty above 17,100-mark

Sensex surges over 550 points, Nifty above 17,100-mark

With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indifferent’ govt

With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indifferent’ govt

Premium
Meghalaya: Explosives found in arrested BJP leader's house

Meghalaya: Explosives found in arrested BJP leader's house

On success of 5G auction, IT Minister gives credit where due
Delhi Confidential

On success of 5G auction, IT Minister gives credit where due

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Explained

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?

Premium
Apple says 'better than expected'; India helps clock revenue records
Q3 results

Apple says 'better than expected'; India helps clock revenue records

Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Explained

Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers

Premium
Woman eats Maggi with tomato laced with rat poison, dies
In Mumbai

Woman eats Maggi with tomato laced with rat poison, dies

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Dhanush turns 39: Meet the ‘cool dad’ to Yatra and Linga
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement