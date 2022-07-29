Maanyata Dutta wishes her ‘rockstar’ Sanjay Dutt on 63rd birthday with a sweet post, see photo

July 29, 2022 11:04:29 am
Sanjay Dutt celebrates his 63rd birthday today. Wishing him on the occasion, wife Maanyata Dutta shared a photo of him working out at the gym. She also penned a sweet note, writing, “Happy birthday my rockstar ❤️!! Keep rocking and inspiring as always and ever!! ❤️.” She also used hashtags like ‘endlesslove’, ‘love’, ‘grace’, ‘positivity’, ‘dutts’, ‘beautifullife’ and ‘thankyougod’ to express her emotions.
Sanjay Dutt also received a lot of love and wishes from his colleagues and fans through the post. Singer Guru Randhawa wrote, “Happy birthday to sir ❤️,” while chef Suvir Saran wrote, “Indeed the most inspiring rockstar! Cannot wait to meet you and cook for you. He adores you and I am in his awe. Can only imagine how amazing you are. Bless him with a long, healthy and joyous life, shared making delicious memories with the kids and you!.” Fans also wished their ‘baba’ a very happy birthday by replying on Maanyataa’s post.
Maanayata and Sanjay dated for two years before they tied the knot in 2008. Their marriage ceremony was held in Goa, in the presence of close friends and family. Their love story faced several challenges, as Sanjay Dutt went to jail in 2013, and it is believed that he wrote to her regularly, asking how things are at home. He was released from jail in 2016. In 2020, the Munnabhai actor had to fight lung cancer, but emerged victorious. The couple has two children, Shahraan and Iqra.
Sanjay Dutt’s recent release Shamshera failed to ring at the box office. Defending his film, the actor penned a heartfelt note expressing how he found it ‘horrible’ that they did not respect the hard work that was put into the making of the film. He also wrote that a large section of people who hated the film did not even watch it.
While Dutt played the antagonist, Ranbir Kapoor played the hero and even had a double role for the first time in his career. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the YRF film also starred Vaani Kapoor. The film made on a budget of Rs 150 crore is slated to earn about Rs 40 crore in its first week.
