Inside Sanjay Dutt’s birthday bash: R Madhavan, Maanayata Dutt, Amrita Arora in attendance

Inside Sanjay Dutt’s birthday bash: Many celebrities were spotted at the party. Inside Sanjay Dutt’s birthday bash: Many celebrities were spotted at the party.

It is actor Sanjay Dutt’s birthday today. The actor had a midnight birthday celebration and quite a few of his close friends from the industry were spotted at the party. R Madhavan, Amrita Arora, Sanjay’s wife Maanayata Dutt, Tanishaa Mukerji among others, were seen at the venue.

Here are a few photos from Sanjay Dutt’s birthday bash:

Sanjay Dutt and wife Maanayata Dutt pose for the photographers. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sanjay Dutt and wife Maanayata Dutt pose for the photographers. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sanjay Dutt was seen meeting and greeting his fans. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sanjay Dutt was seen meeting and greeting his fans. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sanjay’s biopic Sanju recently got a lot of love from the audience. We missed seeing Sanju actor Sanjay’s biopic Sanju recently got a lot of love from the audience. We missed seeing Sanju actor Ranbir Kapoor at Sanjay Dutt’s birthday party. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

R. Madhavan shared a click from last night’s party and wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday and wish you an extraordinary year ahead bro.. @duttsanjay . May this year be the best one yet.” (Source: R. Madhavan/Instagram) R. Madhavan shared a click from last night’s party and wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday and wish you an extraordinary year ahead bro.. @duttsanjay . May this year be the best one yet.” (Source: R. Madhavan/Instagram)

Madhavan was all smiles for the shutterbugs. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Madhavan was all smiles for the shutterbugs. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Amrita Arora also shared a few inside photos from the party. (Source: Amrita Arora/Instagram) Amrita Arora also shared a few inside photos from the party. (Source: Amrita Arora/Instagram)

Amrita Arora was seen posting at the party. (Source: Amrita Arora/Instagram) Amrita Arora was seen posting at the party. (Source: Amrita Arora/Instagram)

Maanayata Dutt also posted a picture of herself on social media site Instagram. (Source: Maanayata Dutt/Instagram) Maanayata Dutt also posted a picture of herself on social media site Instagram. (Source: Maanayata Dutt/Instagram)

Tanishaa Mukerji was snapped by our photographers at the party. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Tanishaa Mukerji was snapped by our photographers at the party. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Tanishaa and Maanayata were seen posing together. (Source: Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram) Tanishaa and Maanayata were seen posing together. (Source: Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram)

Tanishaa Mukerji also posted with Sanjay Dutt. (Source: Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram) Tanishaa Mukerji also posted with Sanjay Dutt. (Source: Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram)

Here is another photo of Sanjay Dutt from his birthday bash. (Source: Deepesh Sharma/Instagram) Here is another photo of Sanjay Dutt from his birthday bash. (Source: Deepesh Sharma/Instagram)

Chunky Panday and wife Bhavna Panday were also seen with Dutt. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Chunky Panday and wife Bhavna Panday were also seen with Dutt. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt, with his first wife Richa Sharma, also shared a picture with her daddy dearest. Trishala wrote along with the selfie, “Happy Birthday Daddy Dukes 🦁❤️ @duttsanjay — #teamleo #birthdayboy.” (Source: Trishala Dutt/Instagram) Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt, with his first wife Richa Sharma, also shared a picture with her daddy dearest. Trishala wrote along with the selfie, “Happy Birthday Daddy Dukes 🦁❤️ @duttsanjay — #teamleo #birthdayboy.” (Source: Trishala Dutt/Instagram)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd