scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
Advertisement

Munna Bhai pair Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi return in new film, here’s the first look

As Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi have delivered hits with the Munnabhai franchise, fans are hoping that this would be the much-awaited third installment in the series. For years, there has been much speculation about Munnabhai 3, with nothing materialising.

Sanjay DuttSanjay Dutt announced a new film with Arshad Warsi (Photo: Instagram/ Sanjay Dutt)

Much to the excitement of fans, Sanjay Dutt announced a new film with Arshad Warsi, saying that their wait ‘has been longer’ than the fans. He shared the first look of the film, where he and Arshad are behind bars. As the duo have delivered hits with the Munna Bhai franchise, fans thought mistakenly that this was be the much-awaited third installment in the series. For years, there has been much speculation about Munna Bhai 3, with nothing materialising.

Sanjay Dutt captioned his post, “Our wait has been longer than yours but the wait is finally over, coming together with my brother @arshad_warsi for yet another exciting movie… Can’t wait to show you, stay tuned!” One fan commented, quoting the song from the Munna Bhai franchise, “M bole toh…” Another added, “Ek nazar mai lga Munnabhai MBBBS 3 aa raha…” A third wrote, “So Munna Bhai and Circuit duo coming back?”  One wrote, “It’s gonna be the best movie of all time.” Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi had played the role of affable gangsters Munnabhai and Circuit in the popular film series, directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

Presented by Three Dimension Productions, the new film is yet to be titled. It will be directed Sidhaant Sachdev.

Also Read |Arshad Warsi: ‘I don’t think Munna Bhai part 3 will happen now, but I wish…’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

Last year, Arshad Warsi told Indian Express that he didn’t think Munna Bhai 3 would happen. He had said, “Honestly, I don’t think Part 3 will happen. I wish it would, that we could have a proper closure. We owe that much to the audience, but it’s been too long. A creative person feels claustrophobic if he is asked to do the same thing over and over again. As an actor, I want to move on. I’m sure Raju (writer-director Rajkumar Hirani) wants to do different things too, more so because for a director each film takes a few years of his life.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Celebs come together to help EC encourage electors to...
Delhi Confidential: Celebs come together to help EC encourage electors to...
As MP’s Badnagar tehsil battled pandemic, local bus stand converted into ...
As MP’s Badnagar tehsil battled pandemic, local bus stand converted into ...
Tiger safari in Corbett reserve: SC panel slams former minister, policy
Tiger safari in Corbett reserve: SC panel slams former minister, policy
BV Doshi passes away: Five features that defined the master architect&#82...
BV Doshi passes away: Five features that defined the master architect&#82...

The upcoming film has been helmed by Sidhaant Sachdev and produced by Sanjay Dutt.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-01-2023 at 13:13 IST
Next Story

Sunny Deol’s ‘dhai kilo ka haath’ holds a giant hammer in Gadar 2’s first poster: ‘Hindustan Zindabad’

Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon
Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close