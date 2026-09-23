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Sanjay Dutt applies sindoor on wife Maanayata’s forehead at Lalbaugcha Raja; meets Ananya Panday
Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt sought Bappa’s blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja as several Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shilpa Shetty and Ananya Panday, visited the iconic pandal this year.
Lalbaugcha Raja has once again become a celebrity hotspot during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi, with several Bollywood stars and prominent personalities visiting the iconic Mumbai pandal to seek Bappa’s blessings. Sanjay Dutt was seen at Lalbaugcha Raja as he arrived with his wife Maanayata Dutt on Tuesday.
Dressed in an orange kurta, Sanjay Dutt offered prayers at the pandal, while Maanayata looked elegant in a bright pink traditional outfit. During their visit, Sanjay applied tilak and was also seen putting sindoor on Maanayata’s forehead as the couple sought Bappa’s blessings together.
Videos and photos of Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt. Videos from the visit showed Sanjay staying close to Maanayata and making sure she was protected as they made their way through the crowded venue.
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Moreover, actor Ananya Panday was also seen visiting the famous Lalbaugcha Raja with her dad, actor Chunky Panday around the same time.
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Sanjay Dutt also had a little reunion with his former co-star Chunky Panday during their visit to Lalbaugcha Raja. The two actors have previously shared the screen in several films, including Khatron Ke Khiladi (1988), Zahreelay (1990), and Do Matwale (1991). They later reunited on screen in the 2019 political action thriller Prassthanam, and were also a part of multi-starrer Housefull 5.
The father-daughter duo were leaving the pandal after their darshan when they met Sanjay and Maanayata Dutt.
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Speaking about his visit, Sanjay told the media that it was his good fortune to be able to visit Lalbaugcha Raja once again. He added that he hoped Bappa would continue to call him to the pandal every year.
This year, Shah Rukh Khan arrived with wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan, while Ranveer Singh, Shilpa Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, Ektaa Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra have also made their way to the pandal. Govinda, actor Komal Rani, Sunita Ahuja, Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were among the other prominent names spotted there. Esha Deol and Sunny Leone, with husband Daniel Weber were also seen seeking blessings.
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