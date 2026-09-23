Sanjay Dutt applies sindoor on wife Maanayata’s forehead at Lalbaugcha Raja; meets Ananya Panday

Lalbaugcha Raja has once again become a celebrity hotspot during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi, with several Bollywood stars and prominent personalities visiting the iconic Mumbai pandal to seek Bappa’s blessings. Sanjay Dutt was seen at Lalbaugcha Raja as he arrived with his wife Maanayata Dutt on Tuesday.

Dressed in an orange kurta, Sanjay Dutt offered prayers at the pandal, while Maanayata looked elegant in a bright pink traditional outfit. During their visit, Sanjay applied tilak and was also seen putting sindoor on Maanayata’s forehead as the couple sought Bappa’s blessings together.

Videos and photos of Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt. Videos from the visit showed Sanjay staying close to Maanayata and making sure she was protected as they made their way through the crowded venue.