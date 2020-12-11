Sanjay Dutt and Rajiv Kapoor to star in Toolsidas Junior

Toolsidas Junior will star Sanjay Dutt, Rajiv Kapoor and Varun Buddhadev. (Photo: PR handout)

Starring Sanjay Dutt, Rajiv Kapoor and Varun Buddhadev, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and Bhushan Kumar announced their new film Toolsidas Junior on Friday.

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Ashutosh Gowariker Productions (AGPPL) will bring together this inspiring human sports drama. While Gowariker and Kumar had previously partnered for the music of Swades and others, this will be their first joint film production.

Toolsidas Junior will star Sanjay Dutt, Rajiv Kapoor and child actor Varun Buddhadev. The sports drama will be directed by Mridul, who had earlier co-written and co-directed Missed Call (2005), which represented India at the Cannes Film Festival in 2006.

The film will mark the return of actor Rajiv Kapoor, brother of late Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor to films after 28 years. He was last seen in Zimmedaar (1990).

An Ashutosh Gowariker Productions and T-Series production, Toolsidas Junior is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashutosh Gowariker & Sunita Gowariker, is written and directed by Mridul.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd