Sanjay Dutt, Maanayata Dutt send love to Trishala on her birthday, says their bond grows stronger despite distances

Actor Sanjay Dutt wished his daughter Trishala a happy birthday with an emotional post on social media. He shared a childhood photo of hers, calling her a ‘wonderful gift’, and that physical distance has not been a hindrance in their relationship, in fact it has strengthened their bond.

Dutt wrote, “Life gave me the most wonderful gift in the form of you when I became a father. Even though you live so far away, we know that our bond has just been growing stronger. Happy Birthday, my little girl!”

On her birthday, Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata sent love on Trishala’s latest post on Instagram. In the photo, Trishala, who is currently holidaying in Hawaii, is clad in a red swimsuit. Maanayata, who is on good terms with her step-daughter, sent numerous hearts.

Trishala has been vacationing in Hawaii, since the beginning of August. She has been sharing photos on her Instagram account, and fans have enjoyed seeing pictures of her at waterfalls, and admiring sunsets.

Trishala, who is Sanjay Dutt’s daughter from his first marriage with Richa Sharma, prefers to stay clear of the limelight, unlike her father Sanjay Dutt. She is a psychotherapist and often uses her social media to raise awareness about various issues. She does not wish to follow in her parents’ footsteps and become an actor. Last week, she shared a photo on her mother Richa’s 57th birth anniversary. She captioned the post, “Happy birthday mommy, #ripparadise.”

Trishala lost her boyfriend in 2019 and has been quite open about recovering from the shock. Recently, during an Ask Me Anything session, a follower asked her why she never “disclosed” how her boyfriend passed away. Trishala, first, wrote, “I apologise in advance if my response comes off as cold. I am not mad nor offended by your question but want to educate people about basic social 101 skills.”

Then, in a long note, she wrote, “It’s natural to want to know how someone passed away, even if it’s ‘none of your business’, right? However, if you are curious about how someone passed away, but you’re not close enough to already know, then asking is prying. The most inappropriate reaction is inquiring about the cause of death. I want you to ask yourself this question – What is the purpose of me doing/asking this? Will knowing the answer allow me to help this person? or is it just morbid curiosity?”