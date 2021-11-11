Sanjay Dutt shows off his silver hair as he becomes Zanzibar ambassador: ‘Honoured to have the opportunity’

November 11, 2021 3:00:24 pm
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has taken on the role of the ambassador of Zanzibar. Dutt recently visited the island city located in the Indian Ocean and met a few dignitaries. He posted photos from his visit on social media.
Sharing the photos on Instagram, Sanjay wrote, “It was a pleasure to meet you @dr.hmwinyi. I am honored to have the opportunity to contribute to the Investment, Health & Education sector of Zanzibar as well as be the ambassador to promote tourism for this beautiful island city, with the support of your government.”
The actor posted another photo with the Prime Minister of Tanzania and wrote, “It was truly an honour to have met the honorable Prime Minister @kassim_m_majaliwa! I’m glad to be able to support the Tanzanian film industry and also invest in the tourism of your beautiful country! Hoping to visit again soon!”
Sanjay Dutt plans on investing in the Investment, Health & Education sector of Zanzibar along with being the ambassador of the city.
On the film front, Sanjay has KGF 2, Prithviraj and Shamshera in the pipeline.
