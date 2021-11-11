scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 11, 2021
Sanjay Dutt shows off his silver hair as he becomes Zanzibar ambassador: ‘Honoured to have the opportunity’

KGF 2 star Sanjay Dutt has taken on the role of the ambassador of Zanzibar.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
November 11, 2021 3:00:24 pm
sanjay duttSanjay Dutt recently visited Zanzibar. (Photo: Sanjay Dutt/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has taken on the role of the ambassador of Zanzibar. Dutt recently visited the island city located in the Indian Ocean and met a few dignitaries. He posted photos from his visit on social media.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Sanjay wrote, “It was a pleasure to meet you @dr.hmwinyi. I am honored to have the opportunity to contribute to the Investment, Health & Education sector of Zanzibar as well as be the ambassador to promote tourism for this beautiful island city, with the support of your government.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

The actor posted another photo with the Prime Minister of Tanzania and wrote, “It was truly an honour to have met the honorable Prime Minister @kassim_m_majaliwa! I’m glad to be able to support the Tanzanian film industry and also invest in the tourism of your beautiful country! Hoping to visit again soon!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

Sanjay Dutt plans on investing in the Investment, Health & Education sector of Zanzibar along with being the ambassador of the city.

On the film front, Sanjay has KGF 2, Prithviraj and Shamshera in the pipeline.

