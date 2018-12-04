Sanjay Dutt and Aayush Sharma to collaborate for a gangster drama

Sanjay Dutt and Aayush Sharma are set to collaborate for a gangster film. Dutt was last seen in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, while Aayush made his acting debut with Loveyatri, which was produced by Salman Khan.

“The film is loosely inspired by the underworld and an era of its rise and fall. Since it’s a high octane action film, we could think of no one better than the legendary Sanjay Dutt.

“Aayush Sharma seems promising and has great screen presence. We were both keen on working with each other,” producer Prerna Arora told PTI.

Formalities with both the actors are underway. An official announcement will be made soon. The film will be jointly produced by Prerna under the banner Five Studio Five Elements and choreographer-filmmaker Ahmed Khan.

It will go on floors in May 2019.

Dutt also has Karan Johar’s home production Kalank and Ashutosh Gowariker directed Panipat in his kitty.

In Kalank, the actor will share the screen space with Madhuri Dixit after a long time. The film was earlier supposed to cast Sridevi. However, post her demise, the role went to Madhuri.

The Abhishek Varman directorial Kalank is a period drama set in 1940’s. Apart from Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit, the film also stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Sonakshi Sinha in pivotal roles.

The film is scheduled to release on April 19, 2019.