Sanjay Dutt celebrates 41 years of debut film Rocky: ‘Thank you for all the love…’

Actor Sanjay Dutt celebrated 41 years in Bollywood with an Instagram post. The actor, who made his debut with the film Rocky, took to the photo-blogging site and shared a still from the film and thanked fans for all the love they had showered on him for years.

Sanjay wrote, “4 decades + 1 year is sure a lifetime of a journey! Thank you for all the love you all gave me as Rocky, then… and as Adheera, now. I hope to keep entertaining all my fans and well wishers with more to come.” Rocky, directed by Sanjay Dutt’s father Sunil, also starred Reena Roy, Tina Munim, Amjad Khan, Raakhee, Shakti Kapoor and Aruna Irani. This film released just few days after the death of Sanjay Dutt’s mother, Nargis. Rocky was one of the highest-grossing films of 1981.

Sanjay Dutt played the role of Adheera in KGF: Chapter 2, which emerged as a blockbuster, and it crossed Rs 400 crore in the Hindi belt.

Sanjay also shared a photo with his mother Nargis today on Mothers Day with an emotional caption. “Ma, you taught me all about hard work, patience, humility, kindness, forgiveness, understanding… and how to have fun along the way. Thank you will never be enough but, I’m thankful for having had you as my mother.#HappyMothersDay to mine and to all the Mothers out there.”

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt has Shamshera and Prithviraj in the pipeline.