Sanjay Gupta lost career after fallout with Sanjay Dutt; they were now making Kaante 2

Years after his fallout with Sanjay Dutt, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta wanted to make Kaante 2 with Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma and Ali Fazal. However, before the project could materialise, Gupta died at the age of 57 after suffering a head injury early on Saturday morning. Gupta and Dutt shared a long-standing friendship that began with the filmmaker’s debut, Aatish: Feel the Fire, which became a blockbuster. They went on to collaborate on several films, including Jung, Khauff and Kaante. The latter became Gupta’s second hit, followed by projects such as Plan, Musafir and Zinda.

Their relationship began to sour around the time Gupta made Shootout at Lokhandwala. Speaking to The Times of India in 2013, Gupta recalled, “I had a fallout with Dutt from 2007 to 2011. I was sitting at home.” Sharing the reason behind their fallout, Gupta said, “Sanju is impulsive and kaan ka kacchha, and while there was no problem between him and me, there were people in between who messed up our relationship. Today, they are neither with him nor in the business.”

He added, “His cronies launched a fatwa on me, and no one was ready to work with me. I had picked up money from the market and had to sell off my Goa house to pay off my loan. Parallelly, recession hit me and the films I produced bombed.”

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The fallout affected Gupta not only professionally but also personally. He said his own sister turned away from him during that period.

“I had two older sisters. One of them was separated from her husband and died in 2007. Her two daughters, who are 19 and 21 years old, are both mine today and live with me. I also looked after my other sister, whose husband had dumped her. I brought her from Delhi to Mumbai with her two sons and bought her a house. But when the Dutt thing happened, she also dumped me. Her sons started working in his company and she hung out with him. I also lost my mother in 2008. But I got through that period. I was wooing my wife at that time. She loved Goa, but by the time I remarried her in 2009, I had lost the Goa house,” he said.

When Sanjay Gupta had no work

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Gupta said he was deeply hurt and confused by the allegations against him. “There were so many accusations thrown my way, but I had no platform to explain myself and chose not to talk.”

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With work drying up, Gupta was preparing to shut down his film office and rent it out to earn a living. However, the birth of his son gave him renewed motivation.

“I called Ekta for producing Shootout at Wadala, for which I had an idea in my head at that time. She liked it and said, ‘We are on.’ I cancelled the idea of leasing out my office and gave everything I had to this film,” he recalled.

Dutt and Gupta eventually reconciled at Amitabh Bachchan’s 70th birthday party in 2012, five years after their fallout. However, Gupta acknowledged that their friendship could never fully return to what it had been.

“It can never be the same as before,” he said.

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Sanjay Gupta had a base story idea for Kaante 2

Despite resolving their differences, the two never collaborated again. In an interview with the InControversial Podcast, Gupta said he remained in touch with Dutt and was considering what they might do together next.

“My problem is that it has to come organically. If you see from 2007, we made Lokhandwala and we released Wadala in 2014, but it took those many years for the story. So likewise, now I am seeing Sanju do all this and he is doing a great job, there’s no denying that.”

He added, “But before Dhurandhar, I feel he has also been grossly wasted. The kind of films that he has done…the filmmakers did not know how to present him. They didn’t know his strengths, and they didn’t take that time out to study. I didn’t have to study; I grew up with him.”

Gupta had also revealed that he had developed the basic idea for Kaante 2, which he planned to begin writing. In May, he said, “If you ask me for my wish list today, I would make Kaante with Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan and Manoj Bajpayee, and to this, add Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma and Ali Fazal.”

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During his fallout with Dutt, Gupta said, almost every actor had refused to work with him. He recalled approaching Anil Kapoor for Shootout at Wadala, and praised the actor for publicly supporting him.

“Anil had given a statement saying, ‘If Sanju directly tells me, don’t work with Gupta, I won’t. But he will have to give me a reason about why I shouldn’t.’ That was very gracious of Anil to make that statement in my support,” he said.

Gupta also said the experience taught him a painful lesson about friendships in the film industry. Recalling his 1997 film Hameshaa, starring Saif Ali Khan and Kajol, he said he had formed a close bond with the actors and had even stood by Saif during a personal crisis.

“Then the film came and bombed, somewhere we lost contact. Saif was asked in an interview about our friendship. He said, ‘No, those are friendships that last through a film, then you go different ways.’ It hurt me tremendously. I wasn’t looking at him as a friend only for the film. It was a life lesson that everyone is friendly if you’re friendly, but at the end of the day, it is just work. In this business, if you don’t work with the person you’re friendly towards and work with someone else, that person gets offended.”