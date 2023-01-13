Paan Singh Tomar writer Sanjay Chouhan dies at 62 after suffering from liver cirrhosis

Screenwriter Sanjay Chouhan, who’s written films such as Paan Singh Tomar and I Am Kalam, passed away on Thursday after suffering from liver cirrhosis. He had also co-written the Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster films with filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Sanjay’s friend and filmmaker Avinas Das took to Facebook to write a tribute post for him, and remembered how the 62-year-old writer was like a mentor to him and many others in the film industry. Das, in his post for Chouhan, remembered the late writer’s sense of humour and expressed sadness at the news of his death. He also wrote that Chouhan was not well for the last two weeks.

The writer was suffering from liver cirrhosis and was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai about 10 days ago due to internal bleeding and loss of consciousness. He was born and brought up in Bhopal, and started his career as a journalist in Delhi after graduating from JNU. He then moved to Mumbai and wrote the crime TV series Bhanwar for Sony TV in late 1990s.

Chouhan’s funeral will be held today at 12.30 pm at Oshiwara crematorium in Mumbai. He is survived by his wife Sarita and daughter.