Sanjana Sanghi remembers Sushant Singh Rajput: Thank you for giving us the strength in ways known and unknown

Dil Bechara is the official adaptation of The Fault in Our Stars. (Photo: Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram) Dil Bechara is the official adaptation of The Fault in Our Stars. (Photo: Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram)

Amid the excitement around the release of her first film as a lead actor, Sanjana Sanghi is still trying to come to terms with the loss of her Dil Bechara co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. Sanghi, over the last few weeks, has shared the pain of losing her partner in the film’s journey. As Dil Bechara gears up for its digital premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar today, the 23-year-old actor posted a heartfelt Instagram note addressing it to her Manny (Rajput’s character in the film).

Sharing a photo, Sanjana wrote, “My Manny, I hope you’re looking over us, blessing us, and smiling upon us as we are, looking up at you, searching for you, in equal parts awe and disbelief.”

She also tagged Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra and shared how they can feel Sushant Singh Rajput giving them the strength to brave through the tough path. Chhabra has been a close friend to both Sanjana and Sushant. The actor ended the note by saying that it’s ‘Dil Bechara Day’ today and prayed for peace, positivity for everyone.

“Thank you for giving us the strength in ways known and unknown to somehow brave through this incredibly tough path. We can feel the strength every minute- right, @castingchhabra ? It’s the only silver lining amidst so many dark clouds. The day apparently has come. It’s #DilBecharaDay. Here’s praying for peace, positivity and calm to each and everyone. Milte hain. Jald,” she wrote.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Sanjana Sanghi opened up about experiencing several emotions as she awaited the release of Dil Bechara. She shared, “Right now it’s very different from what it would have been. Those nervous jitters before the release is not what I am feeling right now. There is numbness and just a lot of extreme emotions. I am also quite proud that I am able to bring the labour of our love to the audience. However, there is a gutting grief of losing a friend, my partner in this journey. I think that actually trumps all the possible emotions right now.”

Read | Dil Bechara release LIVE UPDATES | Anurag Kashyap: Sushant Singh Rajput needed validation from YRF

Sanjana also thanked the audience for showering her and Dil Bechara with so much love. Calling the film a ‘big gift’ for all Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans, she spoke about her special bond with the late actor.

“We are in the process of releasing songs or BTS every day, and it’s like revisiting all those moments once again. Sushant and I shared a very special bond. We connected on so many things – academia, dance and food. There was just no end to our conversations. Since Dil Bechara is from Kizie’s perspective, I was shooting every day, while he had a breather here and there. I remember as soon as I would finish, I would call him and we would either be just listening to Taare Ginn or discussing Yuval’s (Yuval Noah Harari) books,” shared the actor.

An adaptation of The Fault in Our Stars, Dil Bechara also stars Swastika Mukherjee, Saif Ali Khan and Saswata Chatterjee. It will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from July 24 at 7:30 pm for subscribers and non-subscribers.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd