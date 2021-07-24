scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 24, 2021
Must Read

Sanjana Sanghi shares unseen photos as Dil Bechara completes one year: ‘Thinking of you Sushant’

Sanjana Sanghi remembered Sushant Singh Rajput as their film Dil Bechara completed one year. Sushant's sister also penned an emotional note saying how she hasn't had the courage to watch the film yet.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
July 24, 2021 1:42:07 pm
dil bechara, sanjana sanghi, sushant singh rajputSushant Singh Rajput-Sanjana Sanghi's Dil Bechara completes one year on Saturday. (Photo: Sanjana/Instagram)

It’s been a year since Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara released on Disney+ Hotstar. An adaptation of Fault in our Stars, the Mukesh Chhabra directorial marked the debut of Sanjana Sanghi as the lead actor. As the film completes one year, the young star shared a long heartfelt note and remembered her co-star Sushant.

She shared that last year, on the eve of the film’s release, her nervousness knew no bounds. “And today, as we complete 1 YEAR of Dil Bechara (!!) becoming yours forever, all I have in my heart is unsurmountable heaps of gratitude for the kind of love, admiration and support you all have bestowed on our film, and the deep embrace you have given me over this year. It’s fuel for the soul. It’s what makes this vulnerable, emotional and magical journey of being an actor absolutely surreal,” Sanjana wrote.

Also Read |Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara completes 1 year: This BTS video from the making will leave you teary-eyed

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanjana Sanghi (@sanjanasanghi96)

 

Thanking fans for their efforts of sending her letters, sketches, and even remembering all the scenes and dialogues, she added that it made “this tough journey that has been ridden with loss become a little more bright & sparkly.” The 24-year-old also said that they have celebrated the film in ways they couldn’t even dream of.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Sanjana Sanghi shared a beautiful image of the film’s poster painted on a wall. (Photo: Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram) Sanjana on set with director Mukesh Chhabra. (Photo: Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram) Sushant Singh Rajput-Sanjana Sanghi in a still from Dil Bechara. (Photo: Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram)

Talking about the film and her character ‘Kizie Basu’, Sanjana Sanghi further wrote that it was the “greatest privilege and honour” to play the Indian Hazel Grace Lancaster from a novel that she has read multiple times as a teenager. She further thanked all the creative geniuses “Mukesh, Sushant, Rahman Sir, Rucha, Setu Sir, Swastika, Shashank Sir, Shashwat Da, Pritam Da, Sahil” who were part of the film.

Also Read |Sanjana Sanghi: Dil Bechara is a big gift for all Sushant Singh Rajput fans
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

“Staying true to Kizie’s core yet making her a whole new person, has been one of the most unique, uphill but satisfying challenges life has ever thrown at me, every bit of which has helped me grow and evolve, as a person & as an actor. Like every milestone, this one too, is first yours. THANKYOU, from the bottom of my heart.♥️ #ThinkingOfYou @sushantsinghrajput,” the actor ended the post on an emotional note.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh also shared a heartfelt note on the occasion. She said that she hasn’t had the courage to watch the film even after a year. “This day, last year I was emotionally comatose. Couldn’t muster the courage to watch #DilBechara and even today failed to go beyond 5 mins- too overwhelming! You inhabited each character and immortalised it. And in the process you became immortalised yourself,” Priyanka wrote.

Dil Bechara marked Sushant’s last appearance on screen.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Maanayata Dutt birthday cake cutting
Inside Maanayata Dutt’s birthday bash

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jul 24: Latest News

Advertisement