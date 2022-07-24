Sanjana Sanghi remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on second anniversary of Dil Bechara: ‘Miss You Manny’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara completes two years of its release on Saturday. The film’s lead actor and Sushant’s co-star Sanjana Sanghi took to her Instagram to celebrate the day of her debut film.

Sanjana shared a small video of some glimpses from the film, which starred Sanjana as Kizie and late actor SSR as Manny. “2 years of the magical world of Kizie & Manny today, and an eternity to go. Thank you for all your love, it has truly been insurmountable. Kizie Basu ne Khulke Jeene Ka tareeka hamesha ke liye sikha diya. ♥️🙏🏻 #2YearsOfDilBechara #MissYouManny #July24th #DilBechara,” wrote the actor.

Sushant’s fans flooded the comments section of Sanjana’s post. One wrote, “Miss u sushant sir 😢😢,” another posted, “missing Real hero Sushant Singh Rajput ❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjana Sanghi (@sanjanasanghi96)

Dil Bechara marked the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. The Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company too treated their fans with an amalgamation of some BTS moments with Sushant. “DilBechara‎ will‎ always‎ be‎ very‎ special‎ to‎ us‎ at‎ #MukeshChhabraCastingCompany 🫶🏻 ⁣here’s to two years of this gem!🙌🏻,” they wrote.

Many SSR fans expressed their love for the late actor on this post too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MCCC (@mukeshchhabracc)

Dil Bechara’s theatrical release suffered due to post-production delays, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic. After SSR’s sudden demise on June 14, 2020, the film was released on the Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. The film was based on John Green’s 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars. The film’s score and soundtrack were composed by AR Rahman.

Sanjana Sanghi was last seen with Aditya Roy Kapur in Rashtra Kavach Om. She will next be seen in Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming production, titled Dhak Dhak, along with Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Ratna Pathak Shah.