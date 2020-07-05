Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput: Need to laugh till my stomach hurts at all your bad jokes

Sanjana Sanghi and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara will release on July 24, 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar. (Photo; Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram) Sanjana Sanghi and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara will release on July 24, 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar. (Photo; Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram)

Actor Sanjana Sanghi has shared a photo from her upcoming movie Dil Bechara with her co-star, the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Sanjana and Sushant’s movie is a romantic drama based on John Green’s 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars.

Sanjana wrote a long, heart-rending caption beside the photo. It said, “Oye? I need to laugh till my stomach hurts at all your bad jokes. I need to compete with you on who can eat more ham & cheese omelettes and drink more chai. Fight with you over who’s script looks more tattered and worn out because we worked on it endlessly. Try to keep up with your electric pace every time you said, “Chal na, thoda dance karte hain!” in the middle of a tough scene. And argue with you over what we feel about Yuval Noah Harrari & Freud’s books. UGH!!!!”

Dil Bechara, which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Javed Jaffrey, and Milind Gunaji, will release on July 24, 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14. The tragedy sent shockwaves across the film industry and country.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd