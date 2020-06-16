Sanjana Sanghi on Dil Bechara co-star Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Don’t think I will ever be equipped to process any of this

Sanjana Sanghi and Sushant Singh Rajput play the lead roles in Dil Bechara. (Photos: Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram) Sanjana Sanghi and Sushant Singh Rajput play the lead roles in Dil Bechara. (Photos: Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara co-actor Sanjana Sanghi is heartbroken after his death. “Abhi toh itna kuch baaki tha, Sushant? (There was so much left for us to do, Sushant?),” Sanjana wrote on Instagram as she got teary-eyed recalling her time with Sushant on the sets of Dil Bechara.

Sharing how she couldn’t believe what she was reading, Sanjana wrote, “I refreshed my web pages a 100 times hoping I’m reading some sort of horrible joke. I’m not equipped to process any of this. I don’t think I ever will be. I’m definitely not equipped to articulate my feelings, this is me failing, but trying.”

She added, “We were to save all our anecdotes and stories from the time we spent shooting together up until the release of our film, so we kept them in our stomachs till now. After 2 years of seemingly all the possible difficulties one single film can face, with all sorts of crap constantly being written, and being relentlessly pursued – we were supposed to FINALLY see watch it together – my first, and what you told me you believed was your best film yet.”

During the shoot of Dil Bechara, Sushant Singh Rajput took time out to guide and encourage co-star Sanjana Sanghi. “Amidst your journey, and in the middle of 16 hour-long shoot days, you somehow found a way and had a desire to yell out to me from the opposite side of set screaming ‘Rockstar, itni achi acting thodi na karte hain paagal!’; To guide me over things big & small through our film’s process, To tell me to conserve my energy on set; To discuss even the smallest nuance you thought could change the narrative of a scene and would wholeheartedly accept my disagreement, To discuss ways in which we could together forge a brighter educational future for the children of India. You were a force Manny, and you always will be,” shared Sanjana.

Like many others, the actor also said how she wishes Sushant was alive. “We’re going to spend an eternity to try and make sense of what you’ve left us behind with, and I personally never will be able to. I simply wish you never left us behind in the first place. Just know, you have a country full of millions, looking up at you, smiling at you, thankful for you. As you smile back at us, from up above,” she wrote.

Previously titled Kizie Aur Manny, Dil Bechara is based on John Green’s 2013 bestseller The Fault In Our Stars. It has been directed by Mukesh Chhabra and was slated to hit theaters on May 8 but got postponed due to the spread of coronavirus. Now, if the film will have a digital release, is yet to be seen.

