All the films of Sanjana Sanghi before Dil Bechara

Sanjana Sanghi first made her film appearance in Rockstar (2011) when she was 13-year-old. (Photo: Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram) Sanjana Sanghi first made her film appearance in Rockstar (2011) when she was 13-year-old. (Photo: Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram)

Dil Bechara is set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24. While the film marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra, it also happens to be the last screen outing of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide on June 14. However, it is also being called Sanjana Sanghi’s first Bollywood project as a lead actor. That’s because the newbie has made cameo appearances in a few movies over the years.

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, as a good luck note to Sanjana, also shared a throwback about his Rockstar actor. Yes, Sanjana had a small part in the Ranbir Kapoor film. Ali wrote in an Instagram post, “Little Mandy from Rockstar is a big girl now!!! looking fwd…”

So, before Dil Bechara begins streaming, here’s a look back at all the screen appearances of Sanjana Sanghi before her big release.

Rockstar (2011)

As mentioned by Imtiaz Ali, Sanjana played the role of Mandy Kaul, the younger sister of Nargis Fakri’s Heer Kaul in Rockstar. She even had a confrontation scene with Ranbir Kapoor’s character Jordan.

In an Instagram post, Sanjana recently revealed, “At age 13, Mukesh found me performing on stage in my school in Delhi, asked me to ‘audition’ then & there itself, and went on to cast me as ‘Mandy’ in Rockstar.”

Hindi Medium (2017)

Sanjana Sanghi played the younger version of Mita (Saba Qamar) and appeared at the beginning of the film. In the flashback, Mita visits Raj’s (Irrfan Khan) tailoring store in Old Delhi as a customer and eventually love blossoms. The song “Hoor” is picturised on them.

Sanjana marked three years of the film in May, by sharing that she was in her third year of graduation at Delhi University when Hindi Medium happened to her.

Fukrey Returns (2017)

Sanjana played Katty, who Pulkit Samrat’s Hunny tries to set up with Varun Sharma aka Choocha. The trio had a funny scene at the zoo.

Ads

Apart from these three films, Sanjana has appeared in several commercials for brands including Coca-Cola, Dabur, Tanishq, Cadbury, Aircel, Myntra and more. Here are some videos of the ads.

Sanjana Sanghi now plays the role of Kizie Basu, a cancer patient, in Dil Bechara.

