Sania Mirza’s reaction when Riteish Deshmukh told her ‘I’m playing you’: ‘I don’t look this manly’

Bollywood actors and couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh recently appeared on tennis star Sania Mirza’s podcast Serving with Sania. During the conversation, Sania asked Riteish an unexpected question: how did it feel to play her on screen? The question had the actor laughing as he recalled the moment.

Riteish had played Kishan in the 2006 comedy Apna Sapna Money Money, a conman who assumes multiple identities, including the female characters Sunaina and Sania.

When Riteish Deshmukh played Sania

Sania recalled when she met Riteish years ago, he told her, “I am playing you”. She couldn’t help but think, “I don’t look that manly!”

Riteish then remembered the sequence with veteran actor Anupam Kher. “There’s a scene where Anupam Kher asks, ‘Tumhara naam kya hai?’ and I reply, ‘Mera naam… mera naam…’ as the camera pans to your poster, and I say, ‘Sania,’” he said, laughing at the memory.