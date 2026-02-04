Sania Mirza’s reaction when Riteish Deshmukh told her ‘I’m playing you’: ‘I don’t look this manly’

Sania Mirza recalls the hilarious moment when Riteish Deshmukh told her he was playing her in Apna Sapna Money Money.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 4, 2026 06:06 PM IST
Sania Mirza, Riteish Deshmukh.Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh appeared on Sania Mirza’s podcast. Photo: Instagram/Sania Mirza, Riteish Deshmukh.
Make us preferred source on Google

Bollywood actors and couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh recently appeared on tennis star Sania Mirza’s podcast Serving with Sania. During the conversation, Sania asked Riteish an unexpected question: how did it feel to play her on screen? The question had the actor laughing as he recalled the moment.

Riteish had played Kishan in the 2006 comedy Apna Sapna Money Money, a conman who assumes multiple identities, including the female characters Sunaina and Sania.

When Riteish Deshmukh played Sania

Sania recalled when she met Riteish years ago, he told her, “I am playing you”. She couldn’t help but think, “I don’t look that manly!”

Riteish then remembered the sequence with veteran actor Anupam Kher. “There’s a scene where Anupam Kher asks, ‘Tumhara naam kya hai?’ and I reply, ‘Mera naam… mera naam…’ as the camera pans to your poster, and I say, ‘Sania,’” he said, laughing at the memory.

Riteish on playing a woman on screen

Riteish admitted playing a woman on screen came with its own set of challenges. “It was very difficult for two reasons. First, none of my contemporaries were attempting something like this at the time. Second, a man portraying a woman on screen is obviously not the most appealing sight. On top of that, my father was then the chief minister, so I was also thinking about how it would be received, given that he was a public figure. It made the role even more challenging.”

ALSO READ: Why Dhurandhar 2 ditched Netflix for JioHotstar in a massive streaming shake-up, switched music to T-Series

Getting waxed for the role

Riteish then revealed Genelia Deshmukh was his go-to for advice for the character . “I was constantly in touch with Genelia about what to do and what not to do. I even went a bit overboard – I did waxing and threading as part of method acting. It was the most painful experience, and my hair actually stopped growing for a while,” he joked. “But when you see audiences laughing in theatres, that’s the ultimate gratification. That’s what makes it all worth it.”

Story continues below this ad

Genelia praised her husband’s performance: “I don’t think anybody could have done it better than he did.”

Riteish’s first day on the set playing a woman

Riteish also shared how nervous he was on the first day of the shoot. “The first time I got ready, it took me 2–3 hours. As I walked from the van to the set, I kept my umbrella low because I didn’t know how to face anyone. Anupam Kher and Chunky Pandey were there and they made me feel so comfortable. That was the most nervous I’ve ever been on set,” he revealed.

He added, “Particularly in comedy films, while audiences watch the screen, we watch the audience. The laughter, the noise from the seats when audiences move as they laugh, that’s what tells you if a scene is working. Hearing that sound was such a thrill, it made all the pain and preparation worth it.”

Apna Sapna Money Money, the 2006 Bollywood comedy, follows a cast of characters on a madcap chase for wealth. The film stars Riteish Deshmukh alongside Suniel Shetty, Shreyas Talpade, Celina Jaitly, Koena Mitra, and Jackie Shroff.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Why Dhurandhar 2 ditched Netflix for JioHotstar in a massive streaming shake-up, switched music to T-Series
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will stream on JioHotstar after its theatrical release.
Mahesh Babu confirms playing Lord Rama in Varanasi, Rajamouli on the Ramayana episode he has focussed on
Mahesh Babu plays Lord Rama in Varanasi.
'Shraddha Kapoor was crying': Tejaswini Kolhapure recalls Siddhanth Kapoor's arrest in drug case
shraddha kapoor crying
Samay Raina tells Archana Puran Singh's sons to act their age; roasts their outfits
Samay Raina and Aaryamann Sethi
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
The plane touched down safely in Kolkata at 3:03 pm.
Emergency landing at Kolkata airport after Turkish Airlines plane catches fire
lok sabha, pm modi speech,
LIVE: Minutes before PM speech, Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 AM tomorrow
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will stream on JioHotstar after its theatrical release.
Why Dhurandhar 2 ditched Netflix for JioHotstar in a massive streaming shake-up, switched music to T-Series
Mahesh Babu plays Lord Rama in Varanasi.
Mahesh Babu confirms playing Lord Rama in Varanasi, Rajamouli on the Ramayana episode he has focussed on
American tourist Indians are lazy
‘I know why Indians are out of shape’: American tourist sparks debate after calling Indians ‘lazy' at Jaipur's Amber Fort
man saves cows railway crossing
'Everyone is just watching': Watch the viral moment a man risks his life to save cattle from an oncoming train in thick fog
IND vs SA Live Cricket Score
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score: Afghanistan are batting first and have built patiently
India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Semi Final
The economy remains in search of a plan
From the Budget, a message: India’s economy is still in search of a plan
Ethanol
US farm exports to India have been surging even with no trade deal
Archana Puran Singh Parmeet Sethi
Archana Puran Singh recalls miscarriage 'trauma', struggles of first pregnancy: 'Was feeling pukish for 8 months, lost so much weight'; Parmeet Sethi says had 'no clue'
reels, mental health
Tired of watching the same Reels? Here’s how to reset Instagram’s algorithm
Must Read
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
IND vs SA Live Cricket Score
India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Semi Final
India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score: Afghanistan are batting first and have built patiently
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
Samson
Tired of watching the same Reels? Here’s how to reset Instagram’s algorithm
reels, mental health
Struggling to land job interviews? These 6 ChatGPT prompts are a game changer
With ChatGPT, you can use targeted prompts to get personalised feedback and strategies to get your dream job faster. (Image for representation: Freepik)
Moltbook, the ‘AI-only’ social network may actually be run by humans
Created by Matt Schlicht, Moltbook is a Reddit like forum designed exclusively for AI agents.
Archana Puran Singh recalls miscarriage 'trauma', struggles of first pregnancy: 'Was feeling pukish for 8 months, lost so much weight'; Parmeet Sethi says had 'no clue'
Archana Puran Singh Parmeet Sethi
Advertisement
Feb 04: Latest News
Advertisement