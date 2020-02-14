Sania Mirza on her biopic: Excited to share my story with my fans

Sania Mirza said it would be interesting for her to see her fans’ reaction to her journey. (Photo: Sania Mirza/Instagram) Sania Mirza said it would be interesting for her to see her fans’ reaction to her journey. (Photo: Sania Mirza/Instagram)

Tennis star Sania Mirza says she excited about bringing her life story to the screen and is currently in talks with directors.

It was announced last year that Sania, the only Indian women to win a Grand Slam title (in doubles), has signed a contract with Ronnie Screwala’s RSVP movies.

“I’ve had some meetings with directors and that’s why I was in Mumbai… It’s still in the initial stages, Sania said about the film.

The sports star said she has always lived her life on her terms and it would be interesting for her to see her fans’ reaction to her journey.

“Anybody who has followed my career, they know that I wear my heart on my sleeves. I’m not scared, it’s exciting for me to be able to tell my story and for people to be able to watch, she told PTI.

Sania, 33, believes athletes make for a good movie subject as people can relate to their struggle and hardwork.

“The hard work that goes into the making of an athlete, a lot of people can relate to it in different ways. We all work hard but when you play a sport, you actually work through sweat and blood. Everybody loves champions.

“Also, a lot of sports personalities, including me, come from a humble background. From having almost nothing to going into becoming huge champions and representing our country, our lives are very relatable,” she said.

Sania was talking on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020, where she walked the ramp for designer Rina Singh’s label Eka.

