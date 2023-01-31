Sania Mirza hugs husband Shoaib Malik amid divorce rumours, thanks Abhishek Bachchan and Kajol for wishes on her retirement

The Indian tennis player Sania Mirza bid farewell to her Grand Slam career in Australia. As she announced her retirement from the format, many celebrities from the Indian film industry praised her and shared how they will miss watching her play. Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Dia Mirza, among others, took to Twitter to send their love to the ace tennis star.

Junior Bachchan wrote, “To a glorious career, @MirzaSania! You’ve always made India proud & been an inspiration for many of us. Best wishes for a fun-filled & relaxing retirement. You’ll be missed, but never forgotten.” Kajol mentioned in her tweet how Sania is an inspiration, as she tweeted, “You have always made India and women everywhere look up to you.. and you always will. @MirzaSania twitter.com/australianopen…” Anil Kapoor thanked her for making the country proud.

Thank you RD 🙃 https://t.co/6L32kOuLNV — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) January 29, 2023

Thank you so much 😊 https://t.co/nGXLHwGgCL — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) January 29, 2023

Thank you so very much 🥰 reading your msg as I am watching Kabhi khushi kabhi gham for the the 100th time 😅 https://t.co/Q9rdZTODet — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) January 29, 2023

Sania thanked everyone for their kind words. Also, when she returned to her Dubai home after retirement, she was treated with a surprise from her near and dear ones, including her husband Shoaib Malik. The tennis player shared a video on social media which had her husband saying, “Welcome home” while handing over a bouquet of flowers to her and hugging her.

Sania shared the video with the caption, “When you come home to this and realize you have the best friends and family in the world 🥹 My Dubai Fam 🥹💜Thank you guys ❤️ Ps: For a change I was actually surprised 😏😂.” The tennis player’s close friend and filmmaker Farah Khan reacted to the video and wrote, “What a wonderful surprise ❤️❤️❤️ I should hav bn there.”

Malik took to Twitter to congratulate wife on her achievement earlier. He wrote, “You are the much needed hope for all the women in sports. Super proud of you for all you have achieved in your career. You’re an inspiration for many, keep going strong. Many congratulations on an unbelievable career…”

The video comes amid Sania and Shoaib’s divorce speculations. The couple is rumoured to be living separately and is headed towards a divorce. Neither Sania nor Shoaib have reacted to the rumours.

While there is speculation about their divorce, the two also hosted a show together titled, ‘The Mirza Malik Show’.