Sania Mirza celebrates birthday with Farah Khan; amid divorce rumours Shoaib Malik posts a sweet note for her

Amid rumours of an alleged separation from husband Shoaib Malik, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza celebrated her birthday with bestie Farah Khan. Time and again, the choreographer-turned-filmmaker has spoken about how she is quite close to Sania and her family. On Tuesday, Farah shared a video of Sania bringing in her birthday with her.

As she cut the cake, Farah sang the birthday song, while Sania‘s mother and friend Ananya Birla are also seen beside her. “Happy birthday my darling @mirzasaniar .. only happiness n love for you this year n always ♥️ see I stayed awake.. p.s- happy birthday to sania mom too.. best person to share a birthday with.. ur mom @nasimamirza guest appearance @ananyabirla 😀,” she captioned the post.

Actor Krishna death LIVE UPDATES | Actor Krishna death LIVE UPDATES: Mahesh Babu has faced emotional trauma of losing father, mother, brother in 1 year, says Kamal Haasan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

Even when the media continues to report about their divorce, Shoaib Malik also took to Instagram to wish his wife. Sharing a photo with Sania, the Pakistani cricketer wrote, “Happy Birthday to you @mirzasaniar. Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest…”

While Sania is yet to reply on the post, as per Pakistani actor Imran Abbas’ comments, seems like Sania and Shoaib will soon be reuniting, and plan to meet friends. He wrote, “Happy Birthday and see you on 22nd.👍🏼😊.”

Fans also were relieved to see the couple in a happy space, and posted sweet comments on the photo. One user wrote, “Hme apny relationship s zaida ap dono k tension the😂,” as another added, “So good to see you both together,” and “Wah malak saab yahan pura mulk pagal hua wa hai aap jhappian daal rahay ho 😂.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik)

On Saturday, OTT platform Urduflix announced a show with Sania and Shoaib. They posted a poster of the show ‘The Mirza Malik Talk Show’ which featured both the sports stars.

Recently, various reports surfaced online which suggested that the couple would be heading for a divorce. According to an ANI report, Sania recently moved to a new residence in Dubai after previously living with Shoaib at a house in Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah.

Advertisement

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik got married in April, 2010 after dating for a few years.