Sangram Singh to star in God of Cricket

Wrestling champion-turned-actor Sangram Singh is all set to star in God of Cricket, a film celebrating Sachin Tendulkar’s fandom. The first look of the upcoming film was released on the master blaster’s birthday on Wednesday.

Confirming the news to indianexpress.com, Sangram said, “It is a very beautiful film. There are many in our country who consider Sachin Tendulkar not just a cricketer but God. The film will celebrate the love people have for him. More than anything, the film’s hero is its script. I am sure the audience will enjoy it.”

Sangram Singh also shared that releasing the first look was a way to pay tribute to Sachin Tendulkar on his birthday. God of Cricket will be directed by Sudesh Kanojia and bankrolled by Vinay Bhardwaj and Pranav Jain.

Talking more about his role, Sangram shared, “I play a hockey player in the film. He doesn’t like cricket, but an incident changes that. And how at the end, he decides to put sportsmanship above everything else. Though we haven’t decided on the release, the film will go on floors in May.”

Wish U a very happy birthday @sachin_rt sir. A Small tribute to you from all your fan on your birthday. #GodOfCricketFilm. Hope you ll like it. #HappyBirthdaySachin #GodOfCricket 🙏🎂🌟 pic.twitter.com/Xus2urw6pK — SANGRAM U SINGH (@Sangram_Sanjeet) April 24, 2019

After dominating the wrestling field, Sangram entered the entertainment industry with Survivor India. He then participated in Bigg Boss 7 and was a finalist in the season. Sangram made his acting debut playing a superhero in TV show Badi Dooooor Se Aaye Hain. He has also starred in Uvaa.

Producer Vinay Bhardwaj shared the first look on his Twitter handle. He posted, “Once a sportsmen always a sportsmen.. Presenting our live for cricket and reliving fan moment.. God of cricket the film. First look out on World Cup final day. Happy B-Day @sachin_rt”

Filmmakers Madhur Bhandarkar and Mahesh Bhatt also shared the poster of the film on their Twitter accounts.

Madhur tweeted, “Happy Birthday master blaster @sachin_rt Wishing the team of #GodOfCricketTheFilm all the best for their upcoming project. Congrats @pranavjain27 & his team. 👍

Mahesh Bhatt also posted on Twitter, “Best wishes to Sachin on his B-Day. Here is a gift for him: God of cricket by vnai4u.. Wishing Best to my team.”