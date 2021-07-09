Sangeeta Bijlani on staying friends with ex Salman Khan: ‘Love between your partners never goes away’

Sangeeta Bijlani is often seen at the screenings of Salman Khan's films. (Photos: Express Archives and PR Handout)

Actor-model Sangeeta Bijlani believes she’s become mature with age and that translates into the way she maintains relationship with people, including former boyfriend Salman Khan. Sangeeta, who turned 61 on Friday, is close to Salman’s family to this day.

Speaking to the Times of India, Sangeeta shared how she’s managed to keep in touch with the Radhe star all these years. “Connections don’t break. Connections never go away. The love between your partners, school friends never go away. People will come and go. Nobody will be permanent in life. That does not mean you feel bitter or angry. At one point you evolve,” Sangeeta said.

She further stated that with age, she has grown up. “There was a point in time of my life where I was childish and stupid, but I am a grown up now. Life is full of experiences,” Sangeeta added.

After winning Miss India title in 1980, Sangeeta made her Bollywood debut with Qatil in 1988. She went on to do films like Tridev, Hathyar, and Jurm.

Sangeeta was in a relationship with Salman for a decade and the two were also planning to tie the knot. But things didn’t work out. Sangeeta later married former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin. They divorced in 2010.