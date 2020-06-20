Sandip Ssingh shares poster of unfinished film starring Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput was supposed to star in Sandeep Ssingh’s Vande Bharatam. (Photo: Sandeep Ssingh/Instagram) Sushant Singh Rajput was supposed to star in Sandeep Ssingh’s Vande Bharatam. (Photo: Sandeep Ssingh/Instagram)

Film producer Sandip Ssingh on Saturday shared a poster of a film called Vande Bharatam on his Instagram account. The movie, which was set to be Ssingh’s directorial debut, presumably starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role as his face prominently features on the poster.

Ssingh wrote a long note along with the poster. He revealed the film is incomplete, but he has promised to finish it in the memory of Sushant. The producer wrote, “You made me a promise. We, the Bihari brothers, will one day rule this industry and be the inspiration/support system for all young dreamers like you and me bhai. You promised me that my directorial debut will be with you. Raaj Shaandilyaa wrote this and we were to produce this together. I need your belief, that faith you showed, that was my strength. Now, with you gone…I’m lost…but I promise you this my brother. Now tell me how do I fulfil this dream? Who will hold my hand like you did? Who will give me the power of SSR, my brother?

He added, “I promise you this… I will make this film! And it will be a tribute to the loving memory of SSR who inspired millions and gave them hope that anything is possible! Just dream it and believe it! Those hours of discussions on this film we dreamed to make together…the film ‘Vande Bharatam’…now all I am left with is your memories and this poster which was our dream starting to come true, this film my brother, will be the symbol of the undying light of your soul ❤️.”

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 at the age of 34.

