Modi biopic producer clears the air on Javed Akhtar and Sameer’s name in credits

After lyricists Javed Akhtar and Sameer gave statements claiming that they have been falsely credited as songwriters in PM Narendra Modi's poster, producer Sandip Ssingh issued a statement to clarify the credit row.

Vivek Oberoi in a still from the film PM Narendra Modi

Sandip explained that the makers have included the tracks, “Ishwar Allah” from the film 1947: Earth and the song “Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walon” from the film Dus in the Modi biopic, which is why the names of lyricists Javed Akhtar and Sameer have featured prominently in the poster of the movie.

“T-series being the official music partner of our film. We have taken the songs ‘Ishwar Allah’ from the film ‘1947:Earth’ and the song ‘Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walon’ from the film ‘Dus’, thus we have given the due credits to respective lyricists Javed Sahab and Sameer Ji,” Sandip Ssingh’s statement read.

The makers also released the first track from the biopic titled “Saugandh Mujhe Iss Mitti Ki,” on the same day itself. The patriotic number has been sung by Shashi Suman and Sukhwinder Singh with lyrics by Prasoon Joshi.

The film’s primary plot traces the rise of PM Modi and will attempt to throw light on his entire journey in the process. It features Vivek Oberoi in the titular role.

PM Narendra Modi will release on April 5.

