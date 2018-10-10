Sandhya Mridul opens up about being harassed by Alok Nath

Sandhya Mridul said she supports TV writer-producer Vinta Nanda who was sexually assaulted by Alok Nath.

Sandhya Mridul on Wednesday opened up about being harassed by veteran actor Alok Nath. The film and television actor, in a tweet, narrated the horrific incident and said she supports TV writer-producer Vinta Nanda who was sexually assaulted by the renowned actor. Sandhya also mentioned how after the incident she was tagged as a ‘difficult and arrogant’ person by Alok Nath.

In her tweet, Sandhya revealed that during the shoot of a Zee telefilm, an inebriated Alok Nath came to her room after dinner and lunged at her. Traumatised with what had happened, she ran away from the room and met her DOP in the hotel lobby who accompanied her back to the room. But the senior actor refused to listen to the DOP as well and insisted on staying. He continued threatening Sandhya and abused her while trying to grab her. After much effort, he was made to leave the room and the hairdresser was made to sleep in her room.

But this is not where it all ended. Alok Nath continued making incessant calls to Sandhya and after returning to Bombay told people that she was a difficult and an arrogant person to work with. Sandhya, last seen in TV show P.O.W. Bandi Yuddh Ke, further wrote, “Mr Alok Nath I will never forgive you for what you did with Vinta. I stand by you Vinta. What I went through is nothing compared to you. I’m so sorry. More power to you. Your time’s up sir.”

The Saathiya actor also admired Tanushree Dutta for starting the MeToo movement and expressed her happiness over women getting a platform to share their stories. She wrote, “We have a voice finally. I stand with Tanushree, Vinta and every woman who has been through this and will follow suit and break her silence.” Sandhya also urged women to not be ashamed, scared and not to bury their stories.

Reacting to the allegations by Vinta Nanda, the Cine & TV Artists Association (CINTAA) has decided to send Nath a show-cause notice. CINTAA General Secretary Sushant Singh has said a show-cause notice will be sent to Alok. He urged Nanda to file a complaint against “this vile creature”, and added, “We extend you full support”.

