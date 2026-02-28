‘I prayed for death’: Actor Sandeepa Virk opens up about four months in Tihar Jail in Rs 6 crore money laundering case

Actor and influencer Sandeepa Virk, who was granted bail by the Delhi High Court in December 2025 in a money laundering case, has spoken about her time inside Tihar Jail. Virk spent over four months in jail before being released on bail in a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case involving alleged proceeds of crime amounting to approximately Rs 6 crore.

In a conversation with Simran Jot Makkar, recalling her time inside the prison Sandeepa said, “Tihar is a place I wouldn’t wish even on my worst enemy. When I went there for the first time, I told God that I don’t deserve this. On the first day, when I went to the washroom, I thought — people say everything is karma, maybe I made some mistakes in a past life, knowingly or unknowingly. I felt — I don’t deserve this.”

“I used to pray that death should come and take me away. The worst feeling is when you see your parents coming to meet you while you’re inside jail. I even apologised to them for having to come there because of me. My parents and siblings stood by me because your own people know who you are,” she said.

She described life inside as physically and mentally draining. “Inside Tihar, imagine living with 500 people, t’s like domestic politics. My health deteriorated badly. I couldn’t even stand without support because of stress. Even today, when I think about it, I cry — why me?”

“Nothing works without money”

Describing daily life inside, Virk spoke about the hygiene conditions and routine. “The washrooms are filthy. You sleep on the floor. They open the barracks at 6 am, shut them at 12, open again at 3 pm and close by 6 pm. The food is terrible — the same dal, same sabzi, four rotis and rice every day. You don’t feel like eating anything.”

On the conduct inside jail, she said, “Some policewomen are kind, others vent their frustration on inmates.”

She also spoke about the stigma she faced, “When my news came out, people would say, she has done fraud. I would think, those accused of murder are being treated kindly, and I am being called a fraud for something I didn’t do.”

When asked whether she gave money in jail to get her work done, Sandeepa said, “In jail, nothing happens without money. I don’t want to say much, but if you have money, your work gets done. If you don’t, you just sit there.”

Sandeepa helped two women from jail

Once out on bail, Virk helped secure legal support for two women she had met inside who could not afford representation.

“One woman had been inside for four months for allegedly stealing Rs 3,000. Her mother was blind and her father bedridden. I had promised her I would help her get out — and I did.”

She also assisted another woman who had been jailed after getting implicated in a financial case involving her husband.

“There was another woman who got trapped because of her husband. He had taken money from people through share market dealings and had transferred Rs 17 lakh into her account. She had already spent six months inside. About a month after I came out, I helped her get interim bail.”

Industry reaction after bail

Speaking about returning to Mumbai after the case, Virk acknowledged that her industry relationships shifted. They unfollowed me, it doesn’t matter. Earlier too, some big producers would say, ‘Sandeepa, I can make you this or that.’ I used to reply — the One who made you will make me too. No human can make someone. At best, they can help.”

The case

The Delhi High Court granted Virk bail on December 27, 2025, noting that she had already spent over four months in custody and that the trial was unlikely to progress soon as the main accused, Amit Gupta, remains absconding.

She has been accused of allegedly receiving proceeds of crime linked to an investment scam in which a complainant was promised a lead role in a film and induced to invest approximately Rs 6 crore.

The Enforcement Directorate further alleged that the funds were routed through her accounts and linked to property acquisitions and a purported e-commerce platform.

The court granted her bail under ordinary principles, observing that the allegations relate to transactions dating back to 2008–2013.