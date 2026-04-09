Sandeep Reddy Vanga slams those calling Dhurandhar 2 propaganda, warns Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh against ‘kaala drishti’

Earlier in the day, it was reported that filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, currently busy shooting his next, Spirit, with Prabhas, took time out to watch Aditya Dhar’s recent blockbuster Dhurandhar 2. Images of the two watching the film in a theatre in Hyderabad quickly went viral. Now, Vanga has once again grabbed attention after taking to X to share his thoughts on Dhurandhar The Revenge, the discourse surrounding the movie since its release last month, and a word of caution for both Dhar and Ranveer Singh.

Vanga began his note by slamming those who claim that Dhurandhar 2 is propaganda. He wrote, “Writers & actors built careers on propaganda, and the industry stayed quiet like cats. Now the same clan mock Dhurandhar. You don’t get to call yourself liberal if your first instinct is to Mock. Don’t know when truth started getting labelled as propaganda…… strange times.”

He then warned Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh against the “evil eye,” writing, “COMING TO THE POINT…..I want to tell @AdityaDharFilms & @RanveerOfficial yeh kaala drishti aise nahi jaayega… Muthi bhar ke laal mirch se kaam nahi chalega…. poora khet jalana padega (This evil eye cannot be removed easily. A handful of red chillies won’t be sufficient, you’ll have to burn down a crop). Watched #Dhurandhar2‌TheRevenge last night…. Outstanding film.”

Writers & actors built careers on propaganda, and the industry stayed quiet like cats. Now the same clan mock Dhurandhar. You don’t get to call yourself liberal if your first instinct is to Mock.

Don’t know when truth started getting labeled as propaganda…… strange times.… — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) April 9, 2026

Aditya Dhar wishes Sandeep Reddy Vanga the best for Spirit

Aditya Dhar was quick to respond to Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s praise. Replying on X, he wrote, “Mere Pyaare Sandeep, (My dearest Sandeep) I genuinely love the way you stand your ground and give it back when it matters. There’s a real honesty and belief in that and it’s something I truly respect. I’ve always looked up to how you back your cinema without any doubt or noise. That kind of conviction reminds all of us to trust our voice and just go for it.”

In the same tweet, he further wished Vanga the best for Spirit, adding, “Give my love to the Legend Prabhas sir! Big love and all the best for Spirit. Really looking forward to it. And if there’s ever anything I can do, I’d genuinely love to help a brother. Thanks again,”

Mere Pyaare Sandeep,

I genuinely love the way you stand your ground and give it back when it matters. There’s a real honesty and belief in that and it’s something I truly respect.

I’ve always looked up to how you back your cinema without any doubt or noise.

That kind of… — Aditya Dhar (@AdityaDharFilms) April 9, 2026

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2: Aditya Dhar genuflects and the story sinks into subservience

This is not the first time Sandeep Reddy Vanga has praised the franchise. Last year, he had also watched the prequel and shared his review on X, lauding Dhurandhar for having a “masculine spine.” He wrote, “Dhurandhar is built like a man who doesn’t talk much & carries a masculine spine. Dhurandhar – The title fits because the film moves with dominance & fierce. The depiction is very clear with zero chaos.”

For those unaware, Ranveer Singh’s wife Deepika Padukone was initially set to star in Spirit. However, she was later replaced by Triptii Dimri after reportedly demanding an eight-hour work shift, among other conditions.