Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next to be a crime drama

Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy is collaborating with Bhushan Kumar, head of T-series and Murad Khetani of Cine1 Studios for his next. The filmmaker stated that his upcoming project will be a crime-drama.

“It’s a pleasure to once again associate with Bhushanji and Murad bhai, I’m happy that my brother Pranay who produced Arjun reddy is now associating with T-Series and cine1. The film is a crime drama, which will be a pan-India project. I really loved working with Bhushanji and Murad bhai on Kabir Singh, as they give you the complete creative freedom and they always believe in good cinema and has great taste for music. I’m looking forward to working on more films with T-Series,” Sandeep said in a statement.

The crime drama is still in its scripting stage and the actors are yet to be finalised. The news of the trio joining hands post Kabir Singh has certainly created huge curiosity among the movie buffs, wanting to know more about the film’s title and cast.

Talking about the collaboration, Bhushan Kumar said, “We all had a great time working on Kabir Singh and I am truly excited to once again associate with Murad bhai and Sandeep Vanga for our next, details of which will be officially announced soon. Sandeep is an extremely talented filmmaker and it’s not just this one project, where we are partnering with him. There are many more films in the pipeline which T-Series is going make with Sandeep and I am really looking forward to it.”

The trio collaborated for Kabir Singh, which was a remake of Sandeep’s Telugu film Arjun Reddy. The film also marked Sandeep’s Bollywood debut. The Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani film received immense love from the audience at the box office, making it one of the top five highest grossing films of 2019.