Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Kabir Singh’s influence: Unfortunate that people have lost their lives

It was recently reported that Ashwini aka Johnny Dada had allegedly murdered three people and later shot himself. Ashwini was a frequent user of the video sharing app TikTok where he also shared videos from Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh.

In one of the videos shared on the app, he was seen speaking Shahid Kapoor’s dialogue from the film, “Jo mera nahin ho sakta, usse kisi aur ke hone ka mauka nahin doonga.” (If something can’t be mine, it can’t be anyone else’s).

As per the police, Ashwini proposed to Nitika (the victim) almost 10 years ago but she turned him down. He had heard that Nitika was going to get married in December.

Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga spoke to Mid-day and reacted on the incident, “I feel sorry for the girl and her family. It is unfortunate that people have lost their lives. As filmmakers, we are responsible for our craft and need to consider the repercussions, but never have my films (endorsed) killing anyone. Kabir Singh or even Arjun Reddy never (supported) murder.”

Kabir Singh received a lot of backlash from the critics upon its release. Despite the criticism, the film earned Rs 278.24 crore.